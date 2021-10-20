Global Life Sciences Commercial Services Leader EVERSANA Announces Membership in European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs (EUCOPE)

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced its membership in the European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs (EUCOPE), the region's principal trade association for small to medium-sized companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech industries. EVERSANA will join a trusted network of more than 1,300 research-oriented organisations, many of which develop therapeutic solutions for rare diseases as well as cell and gene therapies, to continue to provide innovative patient-centric solutions throughout Europe.

"It is our great pleasure to have EVERSANA join EUCOPE. I am sure this partnership will be of mutual benefit, as it strengthens the trans-Atlantic capacities of both organisations while supporting our member companies and increasing patients' access to innovative medicines in Europe," said Alexander Natz, Director-General of EUCOPE.

"We are proud to join EUCOPE and support their mission to bring much-needed treatments to patients in the region more efficiently and effectively," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "In partnership with EUCOPE experts, we will ensure the full scale of EVERSANA's global commercialization services stands ready to support the rich pipeline of products in development in Europe and beyond."

Already serving more than 40 European pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, EVERSANA supports more than 500 life sciences companies globally. The company's rapid international expansion now includes more than 25 global offices and Europe-based employees working in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Bulgaria, Poland, Italy and Croatia.

Recognized by Europe's top institutions, such as the European Medicines Agency, European Commission, European Parliament and Council, EUCOPE connects its members to member states' representatives, patient organisations, healthcare professions and payers, as well as academics and other industry associations. As a member, EVERSANA will have access to EUCOPE's expertise in legal and public policy government affairs, which is critical to navigating an ever-changing landscape of product launches and market access.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EUCOPE

EUCOPE is Europe's trade body for small to medium-sized innovative companies working in the field of pharmaceuticals and medical technologies. Based in Brussels, EUCOPE gives voice to more than 900 research-oriented innovative companies and associations active in research, development of pharmaceuticals, biotechnologies and medical devices. Many of its members are developing therapeutic solutions for persons living with a rare disease who had little to no treatment available just a few years ago.

