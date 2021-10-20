Navistar and In-Charge Energy Now Offer Carbon-Neutral Electric Vehicle Charging

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar, the manufacturer of International® brand commercial trucks and engines and IC Bus® brand buses, and In-Charge Energy, a turnkey charging solution for commercial fleets, have leveraged their partnership to power electric vehicle (EV) fleet customers with carbon neutral electricity through their EV charging infrastructure. In addition to reducing the environmental impact of electricity usage, commercial fleets can save on operating costs and get ahead on mounting deadlines from regulatory agencies to reach zero emissions.

"As an increasing number of customers are exploring, investing in and adopting electric powertrains for buses and trucks, they have questions about where the electricity comes from," said Jason Gies, vice president, eMobility Business Development, Navistar. "Through this offering, we can proudly tell our customers and their community stakeholders that their entire fleet can be entirely clean energy no matter where the fleet operates."

Gies continued, "This generation is asking their partners questions about their impact on the planet. Through our partnership with In-Charge Energy, we are giving fleet managers answers that make them proud to choose IC Bus and International truck."

In-Charge Energy's fleet-focused In-Control software platform automates the process of collecting EV charging energy information and with a single click calculates the carbon impact of fueling. The company has entered into contracts for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to convert energy consumed by fleets to 100% renewable sources. With this solution, Navistar and other In-Charge customers can enjoy carbon-free power and seamless acquisition, operation, certification, and reporting.

In California, Oregon, and British Columbia, Canada most companies can earn Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits when they charge their vehicles. The unique partnership of Navistar and In-Charge allows fleet managers to focus on managing their fleets while In-Control manages the LCFS credit generation and credits on energy markets for cash. Today's announcement confirms that fleets generating LCFS credits will also be able to enhance their credit generation by going to 100% renewable energy, in turn generating more credits and cost savings to fleets. In-Charge easily optimizes the energy source, reducing the carbon footprint to zero.

In other parts of the U.S. and Canada, In-Charge customers have the option to buy In-Charge Carbon-Free Credits, which offsets a fleet's carbon emissions. With these credits, In-Charge and Navistar customers can purchase verified clean, renewable energy to reduce the environmental impact of their electricity use for EV charging, enabling them to go completely carbon neutral.

"We have assembled the most experienced team in North America for fleet electrification, and the team is making it easier for fleets to maximize the cost savings and environmental benefits of electrification," said Terry O'Day, COO, In-Charge Energy. "We're in this business to improve our footprint and make fleets successful. In-Charge Carbon-Free Credits demonstrate our purpose."

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the nation's largest source of all greenhouse gas emissions is transportation. The largest sources of transportation-related carbon emissions come from passenger cars, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, and light-duty trucks, including sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks, and minivans, accounting for over half of the emissions from the transportation sector.

For more information about Navistar's electric vehicle offering through IC Bus and International Truck, visit www.navistar.com/our-path-forward/battery-electric. To learn more about In-Charge Energy's services and projects, visit www.inchargeus.com.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts and includes a Brazilian manufacturer of engines and gensets, MWM Motores Diesel e Geradores. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 12,000 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

About In-Charge Energy

In-Charge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, In-Charge Energy equips fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware and software; customized hardware and software products; short-, mid- and long-range plans for seamless fleet and facilities transition to EVs; financing; and maintenance and corrective repairs over the life of the charging assets.

In-Charge develops innovative hardware, software and services designed and engineered specifically for fleets, such as service-dispatch-integrated software, fleet-management-integrated software, electricity load management, durable cable management products and high-reliability maintenance, repair and warranty services. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at In-Charge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., In-Charge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O'Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Oregon, Michigan and Virginia.

More information about In-Charge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. You can also follow In-Charge on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

