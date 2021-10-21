Associated Bank announces leadership changes

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) today announced changes involving its executive leadership and Northeast Wisconsin leadership teams.

(PRNewsfoto/Associated Banc-Corp)

Timothy J. Lau, executive vice president and head of community markets, has announced his plans to retire from Associated Bank in the second quarter of 2022. Lau, who joined Associated in 1989, has held a successful career in banking spanning more than 30 years. Prior to leading the company's community market's strategy, he held leadership roles in consumer and small business banking, residential lending, commercial banking, and private client and institutional services.

"Tim has been one of the pillars of our company and an inspiration to colleagues throughout our organization," said Associated president and CEO, Andy Harmening. "Thanks to his leadership, Associated Bank has reinvigorated its community market's presence over the past decade. His contributions have positioned our company for continued commercial middle market and business banking growth."

Denis Hogan has also announced his plans to retire, effective December 31, 2021. Hogan has spent 19 years with Associated Bank, most recently as the Northeast Wisconsin and Fox Valley regional president and senior vice president of corporate banking.

Upon his retirement, Hogan will continue serving as an ambassador for Associated Bank, its customers and its communities as Chair of the company's Northeast Wisconsin Advisory Board. This board consists of business and community leaders who provide input on Associated Bank's products and services, increase the company's visibility, and help develop referral business for new and existing clients.

Hogan succeeds Mark McMullen, who will step down as Chair at the end of this year. McMullen retired from Associated Bank in February 2012 following more than 30 years of dedicated service to the company, primarily in its Wealth Management division.

"I feel very fortunate to be connected with both Mark and Denis who have served as champions for Associated, its customers and Northeast Wisconsin communities," said Harmening. "As we move forward, Denis' continued guidance will prove invaluable to our organization's growth and success."

In anticipation of Lau's and Hogan's retirements and succession, the company announced today the appointment of Dennis DeLoye to the role of executive vice president, deputy head of community markets and Northeast Wisconsin regional president. DeLoye will be a member of Associated Bank's executive leadership team.

A long-term resident of Wisconsin, DeLoye has more than 30 years of industry experience, most recently as market president for the company's Central and Northern Wisconsin regions. He brings a strong background in commercial banking, sales leadership and knowledge of commercial and community markets to the role.

"I couldn't be more pleased to promote Dennis DeLoye to our executive leadership team," said Harmening. "He knows our markets, has decades of experience in commercial and community banking and has an unrelenting commitment to helping communities thrive."

Harmening added that the merging of the company's community market and the Northeast Wisconsin regional leadership roles will play a significant part in Associated Bank's overarching strategy to grow commercial middle market and business banking segments while deepening the company's commitment to community markets across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $34 billion and is Wisconsin's largest bank holding company. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski

Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager

920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@AssociatedBank.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp