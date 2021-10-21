New Claro Box TV Brings World-Class Streaming Service with Harmonic's Cloud-Native Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Colombian telecommunications leader Claro Colombia is fueling its new Claro Box TV streaming service with Harmonic. The Harmonic solution, powered by the company's market-leading VOS® Cloud-Native Software, increases Claro Colombia's business agility while ensuring an exceptional quality of experience for subscribers of the new Android TV-based service.

Harmonic VOS® Cloud-Native Software

"With the launch of Claro Box TV, we are the first service provider in Colombia to implement an Android TV service," said Walter Borda, Innovation Corporate Director at Claro Colombia. "Claro Box TV is a revolutionary leap forward in streaming experience: our subscribers can enjoy traditional linear channels as well as start-over and catch-up TV, cloud DVR, remote control voice assistant, third-party streaming services, and more than 300 applications from the Google Play Store."

Claro Colombia has deployed Harmonic's VOS Cloud-Native Software solution along with the company's software-based Electra® X live video processor and the MediaGrid® shared storage system for unparalleled flexibility and scalability. By running the VOS software in a private data center with easy access to the public cloud, Claro Colombia can stream its entire channel lineup for a one-stop-shop, app-based streaming experience. An essential part of the turnkey solution is Harmonic's EyeQ™ AI-based encoding technology, which improves streaming performance and lowers overall streaming and storage costs. Additionally, Harmonic's team of DevOps experts provides 24/7 monitoring and assistance to ensure the highest service availability for Claro Box TV.

"Claro Box TV puts Claro Colombia on the map as a leading aggregator for video streaming services in the Latin American region," said Alvaro Martin, Vice President, Sales and Services, Latin America, at Harmonic. "Our VOS Cloud-Native Software is built around Docker containers and microservices with Kubernetes orchestration, which ensures optimized resource use and future-proofed video streaming for Claro Colombia."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.