'Restaurant X' Launches with Elite Tasting Menu

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The long anticipated Restaurant X opened their doors this week in Port Washington, NY debuting both its new location and menu on Long Island. This unique fine dining experience has been long anticipated, as their world class culinary team has assembled a refined and fresh menu platform that highlights a new and changing tasting menu, every two weeks.

Restaurant X is a reservation only experience, featuring a pre-fixed multi-course tasting concept, in which the hand-selected guest chef will create both savory and sweet tasting options to be served by the highest echelon of service experts and paired with curated cocktails. Guests who dine frequently will have the ability to experience the new menus created and developed from the minds of a different chef, perhaps one of their favorites or TV personality.

Lead by executive team Gabriel Moroianu, Buck Canon, Calvin Lau, and Juan De La Cruz, the combined experience within the restaurant industry is unmatched. As a collective, the team has utilized all resources to refine the optimal dining space, carefully selecting each finish, flatware and color which serves as the canvas for each tasting menu. Executive Chef Tomo Kobayashi and Chef de Cuisine Cesar Aguilar will lead the culinary team, both of whom will execute the tastings alongside the selected guest chefs. The initial menu includes items like the Yellow Fin Tuna Tartare with spiced avocado mouse, Snake River Farms Wagyu with truffled kabocha squash and a Rohan Duckling with a mango foie-gras dumpling – each course also comes with a suggested wine paired for the ultimate experience.

As one of the most important missions, the Restaurant X team has always set out to inspire others, not only through food, but with a greater sense of generosity. Restaurant X has pledged to donate all profits from every dining experience to St. Mary's Hospital for Children, which provides long-term and rehabilitative care to critically ill and injured children. This charitable partnership was brought forward by Robert Heicklen, the liaison between St Mary's and Restaurant X. This is part of the ongoing mission that Restaurant X and its team hopes that they can do their part to help better the lives of thousands of pediatric patients per day.

