Greif Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021 Greif Ranked as 59 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Colleague Sentiment and Satisfaction

DELAWARE, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it is featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies as part of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a development and research company.

(PRNewsfoto/Greif)

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek with this prestigious distinction," said Pete Watson, Greif's President and Chief Executive Officer. "At Greif, we believe motivated and engaged colleagues are the foundation to our success by providing value to both our customers and shareholders. We are delighted to be considered among the best workplaces in the country."

Most Loved Workplace results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list pays tribute to companies that put respect, care and appreciation for their employees at the forefront of their business model and, in turn, have earned the loyalty and respect of those who work for them.

"Through a one team approach predicated upon colleague engagement, recognition and development, we foster an environment where colleagues can learn, contribute, succeed and perform at their best," said Bala Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "I am humbled by their feedback and commitment to our business."

Newsweek's list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contacts:

Matt Eichmann

Office: 740–549–6067

Email: matt.eichmann@greif.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greif, Inc.