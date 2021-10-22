Media One Launches RecycleTex™ Fabric

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media One is leading the industry by launching a line of fabrics for dye-sublimation transfer, direct dye sub, latex & UV made from 100% recycled yarns, called RecycleTex™.

"We've developed a line from our most popular products, now using a recycled yarn construction, with a digital finish for dye-sub, UV & Latex printing that produces incredible color for direct & transfer applications," said Jason Bartusick, CEO & Head of Product Development at Media One. "Brand owners are becoming more environmentally conscious, and we're seeing more demand for green options."

Our beach-themed fabrics are available in 63", 126" & certain products up to 5M. The list of products available with RecycleTex recycled yarns are: TXFM – "Imperial" flag material, iTex "Moonlight" a backlight SEG & POP fabric, TXSD "Doheney" a versatile display, backlight, & backdrop fabric, and TX-Illuminate Premium "Malibu" a bright white SEG UV-compatible blockout material.

These fabrics are available also with antimicrobial coating on special order, but core products can be ordered by the yard, & cut to specific lengths for your project. They are also available for same-day shipment for orders received before 2pm Pacific time.

More details about these fabrics:

100% Polyester Flag – TXFM "Imperial"

Weight: 107g/sqm 3.15oz/sqyd Width: 63", 126" & 196"

Application: Lightweight flag & Banner applications

Features: 100% polyester warp-knit, traditional flag construction with a soft-texture, allows ink penetration for dual side viewing & excellent durability. Compatible with dye sub transfer & direct. Also UV & latex compatible.

100% Polyester Backlight/SEG – iTex "Moonlight"

Weight: 255g/sqm 7.52oz/sqyd Width: 63", 126" & 196"

Application: Banners, POP, SEG, Tradeshow displays

Features: 100% polyester warp-knit construction. Ideal for backlit applications with great opacity & excellent durability. Compatible with dye sub transfer & direct. Also UV & latex compatible.

100% Polyester Display – TXSD "Doheny"

Weight: 230g/sqm 6.78oz/sqyd Width: 63", 126" & 196"

Application: Display, Soft signs, Backlit & Backdrop applications.

Features: 100% polyester warp-knit construction. Environmentally-friendly, versatile fabric with a light stretch for indoor displays. Compatible with dye sub transfer & direct. Also UV & latex compatible.

100% Polyester Display – TX-Illuminate Premium "Malibu"

Weight: 195g/sqm 5.75oz/sqyd Width: 63" & 126"

Application: White-backed SEG, crease-free backlit SEG & Lightbox applications

Features: 100% polyester warp-knit construction. One side coated for solvent & UV frontlit and backlit, short-term outdoor use. Also for high-quality backlit imaging. Compatible with UV & latex inks only.

About Media One Digital Imaging Solutions, LLC

Media One is a full-service technology integration company focused on textile printing. We have solutions for every aspect of large format printing, from paper, fabric, to workflow, color management, digital printing equipment, sewing, precision laser cutting and finishing. With partners like Berger Textiles, BILD, D.gen, Endutex, Klieverik, Matic and more, we have what you need for your digital printing production. Media One has a full-range of printable fabrics that form a matched-component system integrating software, equipment, ink, and profiles for optimal performance. We stand behind our products with full nationwide technical support, installation & service. With 4 warehouse locations across the country, we can deliver quickly & efficiently. Learn more at: http://www.mediaoneusa.com/

Media Contact:

833-435-5661

web@mediaoneusa.com

