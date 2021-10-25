Anker Makes Design The Key Feature With Its New MagGo Line-up

Announces Six New Magnetic Charging Products and Accessories in a broad range of colors and design

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, a global leader in advanced charging technology, today announced its MagGo line-up, a new and stylish series of magnetic charging accessories that combine advanced wireless power with beautiful colors and contemporary designs.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo)

"With the new MagGo lineup, Anker is making a major move into magnetic charging products and accessories," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "With each of our six new products you will see a stronger focus on color, material choices and industrial design. This is the future of Anker, giving consumers products that combine the world's most advanced charging technology with designs that complement the consumer's unique style."

THE MAGGO PRODUCT LINEUP

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) with built-in stand: A new magnetic power bank that transforms into a phone stand by simply flipping its built-in foldable kickstand - allowing users to stand any MagSafe®-compatible iPhone ® horizontally or vertically. With its 5,000mAh of power, it can extend the battery life of the iPhone 12 or 13 by up to 17 hours at a maximum charging speed of 7.5W.

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) : A cool, can-shaped phone stand with an adjustable charging platform: This wireless charger features a phone-charging platform on top which can be flipped up to a maximum range of 60° and is able to magnetically hold and charge iPhones horizontally or vertically at up to 7.5W. Underneath the charging platform lies a second wireless charger with an output power of 5W, perfect for earbuds compatible with wireless charging.

Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo) : An elegant 2-in-1 charging stand with removable magnetic battery: The 633 is the all-purpose charging solution featuring a 2-in-1 design that acts as a wireless charging stand and comes with a slide out 5,000mAh portable charger for juicing the iPhone on-the-go. Additionally, the base of the stand also packs a second wireless charger optimized to charge any compatible pair of earbuds.

Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (MagGo) : The uniquely designed charging station for your desk: This charging station features a built-in magnetic charging pad, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and three AC outlets - a perfect combination to keep all desktop devices powered-up at all times. Provides a minimalistic look for the desk.

Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo): A fun, stylish and removable finger grip and stand: This colorful lightweight ring holder attaches to the back of the iPhone 12/13 with a strong magnetic grip that ensures it sticks tightly. It's strong enough to hold up to 28 oz (800 g) or the equivalent weight of four iPhone 12s.

Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger (MagGo): Brings the convenience of wireless charging to the car: The Anker 613 charger sits on the car's dashboard and packs a powerful magnetic 7.5W max charger with an angle of adjustment of up to 134°. This ensures that all MagSafe-compatible iPhones will stay in place. It also features two fast-charging USB ports and an always-on glow surface that allows users to effortlessly locate the exact charging spots.

Apart from the Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger, all other MagGo products are available for purchase on Amazon and Anker.com today. The Anker 633 are expected to be available in early December. Product specifications and pricing for the entire MagGo lineup are as follows:

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

PRODUCT NAME TECH SPECS PRICE AVAILABILITY Anker 622 Magnetic Battery Capacity: 5,000 mAh Wireless Output: 7.5W Max USB-C Output: 5V⎓2.4A USB-C Input: 5V⎓2.4A Dimensions: 4.13 x 2.62 x 0.50 in US: $59.99 UK: £49.99 DE: €59.99 US: October 25, 2021 https://us.anker.com/products/a1611 UK & DE: November-December, 2021 Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger Wireless Output: -7.5W max (Magnetic Charging Surface) -5W max (TWS Charging Surface) Input: 9V ⎓ 3A / 12V ⎓ 2A / 15V⎓2A Dimensions: 2.49 × 2.49 × 3.14 in US: $79.99 UK: £59.99 DE: €69.99 US, UK, DE: October 25, 2021 https://us.anker.com/products/a2568 https://uk.anker.com/products/a2568 https://de.anker.com/products/a2568 Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station (Only available in the US & Japan) AC Input: 125VAC 60Hz 10A AC Output: 125VAC 60Hz 10A 1250W USB-A Output: 5V ⎓ 2.4A (2.4A Max Each Port) USB-C Output: 5V ⎓ 3A / 9V ⎓ 3A / 12V ⎓ 3A/15V ⎓ 3A / 20V ⎓ 3.25A Total USB Output: 65W Wireless Output: 7.5W Max US：$99.99 US: October 25, 2021 https://us.anker.com/products/a9137 Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger Output: 7.5W Max Input: 5V = 2A / 9V = 2A US: $69.99 UK: £59.99 DE: €69.99 US, UK, DE: October 25, 2021 https://us.anker.com/products/b2930 https://uk.anker.com/products/b2930 https://de.anker.com/products/b2930 Anker 610 Magnetic Phone Grip Magnetic ring holder Able to hold up to 28 oz (800 g) US: $15.99 UK: £14.99 DE: €15.99 US, UK, DE: October 25, 2021 https://us.anker.com/products/a25a0 https://uk.anker.com/products/a25a0 https://de.anker.com/products/a25a0 Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger Detachable Portable Charger Capacity: 5,000 mAh Wireless Output: 7.5W Max USB-C Output: 12W Max USB-C Input: 5V = 2.4A / 9V = 2A Pogo Pin Input : 9V = 2.8A Charging Base Wireless Output: 5W Max Pogo Pin Output: 21W Max USB-C Input: 9V = 2.8A US: $119.99 UK: £89.99 DE: €109.99 US, UK, DE: Early December, 2021 https://us.anker.com/products/a25a7 https://uk.anker.com/products/a25a7 https://de.anker.com/products/a25a7

Press materials, including product images can be found here .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support premium audio, home entertainment, home security, and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

About Anker

Anker is a global leader in fast-charging technology. Anker's core focus is to develop products that leverage new technologies such as GaN and its own PowerIQ smart chips. This includes wireless chargers, portable chargers, car chargers and wall chargers, as well as cables and hubs. Find more about Anker at anker.com.

The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

