Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.8 Billion for Third Quarter 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its third quarter 2021 financial results and filed its third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.

Listen-only webcast:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1503925&tp_key=9a520016d8

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for people across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk.

To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom

https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae

https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

###

View original content:

SOURCE Fannie Mae