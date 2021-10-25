Texoma Local
Targovax: Presentation material for today's webcast

Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax will at 14:00 CEST today host a live webcast presentation held by the company's newly appointed CEO Erik Digman Wiklund.

Webcast URL: https://inqrate.com/xtravideos/targovax-trvx-presentasjon-25-oktober/

Presentation material: Targovax presentation

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by analyst in DNB Markets Patrik Ling. Webcast viewers are welcome to submit questions in advance or during the presentation to info@xtrainvestor.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.targovax.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Erik Digman Wiklund, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: erik.wiklund@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

