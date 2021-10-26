Meridian Integration Announces Release of New Digital Customer Engagement Mobile App

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration, a Jacksonville, FL based utility solutions provider, is excited to announce the recent release of El Paso Electric's Mobile application.

"We are thrilled to have created and launched this app on behalf of El Paso Electric (EPE). It is a natural extension of our IDEA Digital Customer Engagement solution and illustrates our commitment to staying ahead of the technology curve and supporting our clients in their customer experience (CX) initiatives and technology journeys." said Todd Lamoureaux, CCO of Meridian. He further mentioned "We believe this app will have tremendous positive impact on EPE's CX and look forward to implementing it across our existing client base and beyond."

EPE customers can now easily access their EPE account and take advantage of new features right at their fingertips with the new El Paso Electric mobile app. The app comes equipped with all the familiar, useful features found on the EPE Manage My Account online portal at epelectric.com and powered by Meridian's IDEA solution. This means customers can access their account on the mobile app with the same login and password used to access their EPE account online or customers can sign up on the app too.

"The El Paso Electric mobile app is leveraging the power of technology to make it easier for our mobile enabled customers to access their account and enhance their customer experience," shares EPE Vice President Cheryl Mele. "Today, mobile apps are inherent to any business. Customers want multiple channels to interact with EPE and our new app closes the gap on one service our customers wanted. We are proud to unveil this intuitive app that can provide customers insight to their energy usage and guide them to implement changes that help them to manage their energy usage." The app can be downloaded from either Apple Store or Google Play by simply searching El Paso Electric.

Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey technology solutions focused on digital customer engagement and business process consulting for the Utility industry. Meridian is member of the Oracle Partner Network and has worked with hundreds of utilities since inception creating sustainable value while leveraging a broad portfolio of solutions and services such as IDEA, Meridian's Customer Digital Engagement platform, Implementation/Upgrade services, and Managed Services within the Oracle Utilities product family. www.meridian-integration.com

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution service to approximately 444,300 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000-square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. www.epelectric.com

