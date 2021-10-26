Proving that Quality Comes First: Lab-monitoring-as-a-service Provider XiltriX Becomes ISO 9001 Certified

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XiltriX North America, a pioneering laboratory monitoring-as-a-service company and a leader in safeguarding life science lab assets and equipment, has received the ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management Systems (QMS). The certification helps cement XiltriX's reputation as a quality-first organization, offering customers a QMS-certified 24/7 lab monitoring platform.

Pioneering Clinical Laboratory Services Company Obtains ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management Systems.

"We are very proud to have achieved ISO certification," said XiltriX CEO, Moises Eilemberg. "The quality of our service is the bedrock of our business and we take it very seriously. A commitment to quality and continuous improvement is embedded in everything we do."

ISO (the International Organization for Standardization) is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies. Its QMS certification plays a critical role in the services industry as it enables an organization therein to demonstrate adherence to a neutral, international, expert 3rd party's (ISO) practices and processes attached to quality.

XiltriX's ISO 9001:2015 certificate was issued by American Systems Registrar, LLC, a provider of third-party system registration and accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board. The scope of XiltriX's certification includes designs, installs, and maintains a real-time monitoring system to provide its monitoring-as-a-service solution to organizations. Activities at XiltriX's corporate headquarters (9255 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 925, San Diego, CA 92121) are included in the scope of certification."

"For many businesses, 'quality' can be a marketing term or otherwise 'fuzzy'," said XiltriX President, Stephen Tierney. "The ISO QMS certification provides an objective standard— for our business and all other service providers — as to what defines and preserves quality in a service offering and the company behind it. We are proud of our team for setting high standards and improving every day, and now, for achieving this important credential."

In addition to the ISO 9001 QMS Certification, the XiltriX system can be fully validated and is compliant with all applicable quality and regulatory standards: GMP, GLP, GxP, FDA 21 CFR part 11, CAP, CAPA, HACCP, JCAHO, and USP 797, among others.

About XiltriX

XiltriX was established to make life science laboratories and environments safer and more predictable. As a pioneer in safeguarding scientific assets and equipment, XiltriX is revolutionizing laboratory and environmental monitoring for life science, pharma, and other industries. The company provides Monitoring-as-a-Service, inclusive of hardware, software, support, custom deployed for each of its clients. For more information, visit https://xiltrixusa.com/ .

