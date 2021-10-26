ResBiotic Spins Out Pharmaceutical Subsidiary Alveolus Bio, Raises $4.5M Seed Funding and Launches First Consumer Health Product

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham, Alabama-based biotech startup ResBiotic today announced the spin-out of its drug development arm, Alveolus Bio , and the launch of its first consumer health product, resB® Lung Support. With $4.5M in seed funding, ResBiotic and Alveolus Bio are poised to transform the respiratory care landscape and chart new frontiers for microbiome science.

Alveolus Bio is pursuing the development of novel FDA-approved therapeutics to address chronic respiratory illnesses. The company's intellectual property portfolio includes a recently secured patent on live biotherapeutics for the treatment of lung diseases of infancy, childhood, and adulthood. The Alveolus Bio pipeline includes breakthrough drugs for respiratory indications such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

Meanwhile, ResBiotic's consumer nutrition arm will continue to focus on health and wellness products in the dietary supplement category. Its first product, resB® Lung Support, is an oral supplement that combines respiratory-specific probiotic strains with bioactive botanicals to support lung health. resB® Lung Support works by targeting bidirectional interactions between the respiratory mucosa and the gut microbiota, also known as the gut-lung axis. The formula has been shown to support lung structure and function in multiple studies.

"Considering the therapeutic potential of microbiome-based products for lung health, it was essential that we create a subsidiary company to support a pharmaceutical pipeline separate from our consumer nutrition division," explains Dr. C. Vivek Lal MD FAAP, the founder of ResBiotic and Alveolus. "Our pharmaceutical arm is developing biotherapeutics for specific chronic respiratory conditions. Meanwhile, the consumer group remains focused on science-backed proactive products that anyone concerned about their lung health can use and benefit from today."

ResBiotic and Alveolus Bio were founded based on over a decade of respiratory and microbiome research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and are a part of Dr. Lal's Biostack Ventures , a health innovation studio. The two companies' Scientific Advisory Boards include internationally renowned experts in the fields of pulmonary biology and microbiome science.

About Alveolus Bio: Alveolus Bio is a team of scientists, physicians, and innovators pioneering breakthrough FDA-approved therapeutics for lung diseases. Their clinical pipeline includes preclinical phase live biotherapeutics for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). To learn more visit www.alveolusbio.com .

About ResBiotic Inc: ResBiotic is the world's first respiratory probiotics company pioneering science-backed supplements for lung health. Founded and managed by physician scientists, the company is the culmination of decades of research at the intersection of respiratory health and microbiome science. ResBiotic's first product, resB® Lung Support, is a dietary supplement that targets the gut-lung axis. To learn more visit www.resbiotic.com .

