CITGO Honored for Safety Excellence by ILTA

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) recognized CITGO Petroleum Corporation with a 2021 Safety Excellence Award, a highly prized industry honor, for stellar occupational safety performance in 2020.

CITGO Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation)

The award was presented during the recent ILTA International Operating Conference & Trade Show in Houston, Texas. Thousands of terminal industry professionals meet in Houston each year to network, share best practices, discuss challenges and learn about the latest equipment and technology.

"CITGO is humbled to once again receive this distinguished recognition as we continue working to achieve operational excellence," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "We have tremendous respect for ILTA and its advocacy on behalf of our industry. This recognition validates our core value of safety performance across all operating segments of CITGO and is a special acknowledgement of the outstanding operating personnel in our terminal network."

CITGO wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals and six pipeline, making the Company's terminal network one of the largest in the country.

ILTA represents companies and partnerships that operate bulk liquid storage terminals worldwide. ILTA members handle products including crude oil, refined petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, fertilizers, vegetable oils and other food grade materials.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CITGO Corporation