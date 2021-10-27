Cambium Networks 60 GHz cnWave Technology Enables Jade Communications to Deliver Multi-Gigabit Wireless Speeds in Colorado

MANASSA, Colo. and ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that Jade Communications is offering multi-gigabit wireless connectivity in the city of Manassa, Colorado, to serve business and residential customers. The deployment leverages 60 GHz cnWave™ millimeter wave wireless technology from Cambium Networks. All Jade customers in Manassa can receive more than 500 Mbps of bandwidth and up to 2 Gbps.

Subscriber speed test of 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless link

"Hey, looks like your team just tuned-up my Internet service," says one end-customer after getting their internet service switched to 60 GHz cnWave. The speed test for this customer shows a download speed of 1,664.27 Mbps and an upload speed of 1,653.94 Mbps.

The distributed network infrastructure utilizes Cambium Networks' 60 GHz cnWave™ fixed wireless broadband equipment with Terragraph, a gigabit wireless technology developed by Meta Connectivity to extend fiber capacity over the air.

"Historically, we've offered our customers 50 and 100 Mbps services with Cambium Networks' PMP 450 fixed wireless product line. However, the pandemic has accelerated the pace of innovation," said Jordan Wehe, Marketing Director of Jade Communications. "Cambium's cnWave technology is making gigabit access more accessible for the Manassa community."

With more people working from home, remote education and the addition of smart home devices, Jade Communications needed to provide symmetrical services with higher upstream throughput. Jade Communications, which has 4,500 subscribers, currently has over 65 cnWave units installed and twelve city blocks receiving higher speed symmetrical services.

"The new equipment is so fast; I can't believe it. I was able to make the changes on my iPad and Kindle effortlessly," said Ann H., a Jade Communications customer in Manassa. "It was a great experience. We wholeheartedly recommend Jade for internet and Wi-Fi."

Installation of the service is also fast. Jade is offering next-day gigabit-speed service to all their subscribers and plans to migrate many of their users to the 60 GHz cnWave equipment. This supports the family-oriented Manassa community, which is one of the lowest-income counties in Colorado.

Fixed wireless technology allows Jade to rapidly bring service to their customers without spending thousands of dollars on time-consuming construction for fiber buildouts. For Jade, 60 GHz cnWave significantly reduces the cost to deliver gigabit service when compared to fiber. Because of this, Jade can recoup the cost of installation within three months of onboarding a customer. Jade passes the savings onto their customers; their subscribers can get the bandwidth they need at a price they can afford.

"Fixed wireless broadband using 60 GHz is enabling service providers and cities to deploy cost-effective, high-speed, multi-gigabit fixed wireless connectivity for their users," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "We are pleased to recognize Jade's efforts in delivering multi-gigabit speeds to Manassa, Colorado."

Cambium Networks' 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless technology layers a unique industrial design with automatic beam-steering on top of the latest 802.11ay standard, providing reliable multi-gigabit capacity along with low latency and resilience. The robust network design enables large numbers of network users to enjoy bandwidth-intensive services such as streaming video, video conferencing, social media, audio streaming, voice calling and more.

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners. The company has shipped more than 10 million radios and is celebrating its Decade of Excellence in its first 10 years in business.

About Jade Communications

Jade Communications is an award-winning internet service provider in Southern Colorado. Jade creates internet magic by delivering Gig-Speed technology in a manner that is fast, fun, and private. Our commitment to delivering the best online experience includes tools like parental controls and virus security that are sure to save subscribers time and worry. Jade currently serves over 30 communities and has won over $10 million in broadband grant funding to bring Gigabit technology to Colorado's most remote communities.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Speed test results of 60 GHz cnWave fixed wireless link showing multi-gigabit speeds with low latency

60 GHz cnWave multi-gigabit fixed wireless equipment can be easily installed on streetlights, traffic lights, poles and buildings

