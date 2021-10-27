Epson Partners with The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education Epson and AASHE Partnership Underscores Dedication to Achieving Sustainability through Innovation

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in inkjet printing, document imaging and display solutions, today announced it has partnered with The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), the leading association for the advancement of sustainability in higher education. Epson joins AASHE in support of the organization's mission to empower higher education faculty, administrators, staff, and students to be effective drivers of sustainability innovation. This underscores Epson's dedication to provide businesses and consumers with office solutions that offer both functional and environmental benefits.

"AASHE and Epson share the same goal of inspiring change that will create a better future for businesses, students, and ultimately, our planet. Through our partnership we strive to be that catalyst to help organizations move in this direction," said Mark Mathews, vice president, North America commercial sales and marketing. "Leading the charge with our PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, Epson is uniquely positioned to help institutions make an impact with sustainability efforts in three foundational areas; reducing electric consumption, reducing waste, and reducing paper usage."

Many educational institutions are actively searching for methods and solutions to improve their environmental impact while maneuvering a limited budget that must deliver for both faculty and students. Because printing is critical for any institution's workflow, the printing technology and maintenance must be as cost-effective as possible without sacrificing reliability or quality.

With over 40 years of experience in the education arena and innovation across print, scan and projection technologies, Epson understands schools and institutions demand solutions that reduce costs, are easy-to-use and encourage participation and collaboration. Epson's business inkjet printing solutions, engineered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, range from Supertank printers with revolutionary, supersized ink tanks to WorkForce® Enterprise monochrome and color MFPs for cost-effective and energy efficient administrative printing. Epson business inkjet printers offer environmental benefits including the use of high-yield consumables to help combat waste and low power consumption.

"We believe that everyone plays an important role in advancing sustainability, and we are grateful to have leaders such as Epson as part of the AASHE community," said Meghan Fay Zahniser, executive director, AASHE. "AASHE business members provide innovative products and services that are critical to colleges and universities working to improve their sustainability performance."

AASHE is an association of colleges and universities that are working to create a sustainable future. To further its mission of empowering higher education to lead the sustainability transformation, AASHE provides resources, professional development, and a network of support to enable institutions of higher education to model sustainability in all areas, from governance and operations to education and research.

AASHE defines sustainability in an inclusive way, encompassing human and ecological health, social justice, secure livelihoods, and a better world for all generations. AASHE is a member-driven, independent 501(c)(3).

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

