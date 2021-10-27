GUANGZHOU, China, and OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XPENG, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, today launched its flagship smart electric sedan XPENG P7 in the Norwegian market. The flagship model is available in Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Super Long Range and 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) High-Performance versions.

Retail prices start from NOK 447.820,- for the P7 RWD version, and NOK 507.820,- for the 4WD version. P7 Wing edition, a broadly recognized model for its unique scissor-wing door design, is available in limited stock. Customers in Norway can order an exclusive P7 Wing (4WD) starting at NOK 599,900.

XPENG Flagship P7 Smart Electric Sedan Debuts in Norway

Unrivaled performance with features tailored for Norwegian market

The sleek XPENG P7 is equipped with a powerful 80 kW·h battery pack, and has a range of up to 530km (RWD) WLTP, with a 0-100 kph time of 4.5 seconds (4WD). The Norwegian version P7 is supported by the XPILOT 2.5 advanced driver assistance system and XPENG's proprietary Xmart OS in-car operating system with an English interface and a smart voice assistant.

The P7 also offers an advanced surround sound system from Dynaudio and personalized wrap-around mood lighting, creating an exclusive in-cabin space with added comforts for sight, sound and touch to deliver a differentiated mobility and lifestyle experience.

The Norwegian version P7 is supported by the XPILOT 2.5 advanced driver assistance system and XPENG’s proprietary Xmart OS in-car operating system with an English interface and a smart voice assistant.

The P7 Wing expands on the P7's foundation, combining the P7's technology with a pair of specially-designed scissor-style front doors to maximize its sporty and dynamic style. The advanced wing door design, traditionally only available in supercars, opens in several different configurations, with full safety systems integration and pinpoint accuracy. The P7 Wing will be offered in an unique shade of Green, formulated after extensive color testing and adjustment, and will also be available in Red and Black.

Building local presence

The P7 is XPENG's second model for the Norwegian market, following the delivery of the G3 smart SUV. The launch of P7 reflects XPENG's ambition of building its local presence in Norway. XPENG has established 17 local sales outlets and 21 service outlets in Norway in cooperation with its local dealer partners.

"We are committed to building our local presence with a long-term perspective," said Christian Hem, Sales Director of XPENG Norway, at the P7 launch event in Oslo. "The P7's launch marks an exciting new chapter as we broaden our sales and service network and accelerate our business momentum to better serve our customers in Norway," Mr. Hem added.

Test driving of the P7 will be available for Norwegian customers from mid-November at major local sales outlets.

About XPeng Inc.

XPENG is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XPENG