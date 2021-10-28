Amyris to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 8

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc., (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health, Beauty and Wellness markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of the financial markets on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time), during which, John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer, and Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer, will discuss Amyris' third quarter financial results and provide a business and financial update. Participants may access the live webcast on Amyris' Investor Relations website, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing (844) 850-0551 (domestic) or (412) 902-4203 (international) and asking to join the Amyris, Inc. call.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 20,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 300 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare, Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane, Terasana® clean skincare treatment, Costa Brazil luxury skincare, OLIKA hygiene and wellness, Rose Inc.™ clean color cosmetics and JVN™ clean haircare. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

