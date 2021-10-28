Binance Recruits First Chief Communications Officer As It Continues Evolution Into a Global Financial Institution Binance Appoints Former GE and Edelman Communications Executive Patrick Hillmann as Chief Communications Officer

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has tapped GE and Edelman veteran, Patrick Hillmann, as the organization's Chief Communications Officer. Hillmann will lead Binance's global communications and public affairs division as it continues to grow, evolve, and usher the industry into a new era as a critical pillar of the global economy.

"In just four years, Binance has grown at a pace rarely seen in recent history. As we continue our evolution from a disruptive tech startup to a respected global financial institution, we recognized that it was paramount that we recruit leading compliance, communications, and government affairs experts. Patrick's proven track record of successfully helping reposition some of the world's largest brands in highly regulated industries clearly sets him apart," said Binance Co-Founder Yi He.

Serving as Binance's first Chief Communications Officer, Hillmann will oversee every aspect of the organization's corporate communications, public affairs, media relations and stakeholder engagement efforts. Hillmann's purview will also include working alongside Binance's compliance and security leaders as the organization coordinates with global regulators.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said: "We're working hand-in-glove with regulators around the world toward our mutual goal of protecting users, encouraging innovation and further establishing the industry. Patrick's fifteen years of experience working on global regulatory issues, such as GDPR, will be critical in advancing that work."

Before joining Binance, Hillmann was the Global Head of Innovation on Edelman's crisis and risk practice, where he spearheaded the firm's cybersecurity and counter disinformation offerings. Prior to Edelman, Patrick held senior government affairs and public affairs positions at General Electric (GE) and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM.) At GE and NAM, Patrick led those organizations' advocacy efforts in response to countless global policy issues.

"Joining the leadership team at Binance is a once in a lifetime opportunity to leverage my experience to support an organization that is truly changing the world. As we continue to grow in cooperation with global regulators, the potential of this industry is virtually impossible to project today," said Hillman.

This follows the recent appointments to Binance's global compliance team, Chief Regulatory Liaison Officer Mark McGinness who formerly served as Head of International Relations at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer (GMLRO) Greg Monahan , a former U.S. Treasury Criminal Investigator, among many others.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by tens of millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to providing the world's most secure exchange for individual and institutional investors, and features an unmatched portfolio of blockchain products and offerings, including: crypto trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

