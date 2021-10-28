GigaSpaces Announced as a Finalist in the 2021 Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces , the leading provider of in-memory computing technology that drives enterprise digital transformation and powers innovation, announced today that the company has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2021 Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence (DTOE) Awards in two categories for its Smart Cache offering. The two categories are Best Achievement in an IT Infrastructure & Cloud Program and Best Achievement in Operational Excellence to Deliver an Outstanding Customer Experience Excellence.

GigaSpaces (PRNewsfoto/GigaSpaces)

The DTOE Awards showcase the most outstanding global achievements in business and digital transformation as well as innovation and operational excellence. The awards are judged by an independent panel of leading members in this community who evaluate submissions' strategic relevance, customer benefit, implementation and more.

GigaSpaces was recognized for their Smart Cache solution as it allowed one of Europe's largest car manufacturers to offload the vast majority of mainframe requests to its core in-memory data grid engine, increasing the speed of calculations and workload scale, while decreasing the infrastructure carbon footprint.

After implementation, over 95% of requests for CO2 emission calculations are served by the product and response time is down to 15-19 milliseconds versus 200-300 milliseconds for mainframe requests. Calculator capacity increased 15X without upgrading the mainframe platform, and infrastructure footprint was reduced by a factor of 6X while workload scale was increased by 20X. An extra gram of CO2 emission per kilometer can result in a fine of €100 per vehicle, which can add up quickly, so the implementation of this technology saved the manufacturer from a large sum of potential fines. The entire solution was developed and deployed within 12 weeks from start to finish.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a finalist in two categories in the Digital Transformation and Operational Excellence Awards," said Adi Paz, CEO of GigaSpaces. "Our mission is to equip companies with the right tools to advance their digital transformation efforts and drive innovation, allowing them to provide a top tier customer experience in the simplest way possible."

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Dec. 15 in Orlando in conjunction with the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit, the largest senior-level annual event for executives in business and digital transformation as well as innovation and operational excellence. To view the full list of categories and finalists, please visit https://btoesawards.com .

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces is building on its in-memory computing and operational data store technologies to offer one of the market's first Digital Integration Hubs (DIH), an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies organizations' digital transformation, while drastically lowering legacy systems' TCO. Whether you need to accelerate one application with cache, or modernize your entire architecture with a Digital Integration Hub, the GigaSpaces in-memory data platform can future-proof your investment. Never before has it been this straightforward to accelerate API-powered digital applications to transform user engagement, legacy modernization, and 'Customer-360' software infrastructure projects. Smart DIH is part of the GigaSpaces Smart suite of products, alongside the award-winning Smart Cache solution.

GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners such as Capgemini and Cognizant around the globe; serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, American Airlines, Avanza Bank, Avaya, Frequentis, CLSA, Groupe PSA and UBS. For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com.

