OnLogic Computers Now Allow Global Cellular Connectivity for IoT Using UROS eSIM Technology UROS Connect eSIM technology provides OnLogic industrial computers with cellular connectivity that automatically self-configures to provide IoT devices with a data connection on the majority of global cellular networks.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic ( www.onlogic.com ), has announced the availability of their first devices to feature global cellular connectivity from IoT solution provider UROS. OnLogic computers with the UROS Connect eSIM solution are able to transmit and receive data, without the need for Wi-Fi or tethering, across a wide range of global cellular networks. The combination of OnLogic hardware and UROS Connect is exceptionally easy to use, reliable and secure. Setting up the connection requires little effort and limited technical expertise.

"Connectivity is the key to IoT and Edge computing. With UROS Connect, we're offering a new way for our clients to easily connect their devices and manage their data from a single dashboard," said Maxx Garrison, OnLogic Product Manager. "Digital transformation involves a lot of moving parts, both literally and figuratively. With UROS Connect, even huge networks of devices that span multiple regions, countries and carriers can get up and running quickly and stay connected."

UROS Connect eSIM functionality enables a single physical SIM card to be installed in OnLogic computers to provide connectivity across multiple international regions, reducing logistic complexity while taking advantage of the best available cellular network depending on which part of the world the computer is located in. This new capability offers far reaching benefits for businesses with international locations or solution providers serving clients around the world.

Advantages of OnLogic computers with UROS Connect include:

Global Connectivity - UROS offers support for more than 170 countries with a single SIM card.

Enhanced Visibility - Monitor and remotely manage an entire network of connected devices with the UROS Connect dashboard, which is essentially fleet management for cellular connected devices.

Adaptive Pricing - The UROS solution has been built with the Internet of Things in mind. Users pay 1 euro for the first 10 MB of data transmitted and then only for what is needed, when it's needed, with no contracts.

"We are thrilled to work with OnLogic to enable industrial PCs with eSIM connectivity, and we see a lot of demand for these solutions as we talk about different industry 4.0 applications and global connectivity", says Jan Lattunen, UROS CCO and President for Americas.

OnLogic has offered pre-configured 4G cellular connectivity to their US customers since 2017. This partnership with UROS now provides OnLogic hardware users with an international cellular connectivity solution out of the box.

More information, including hardware pricing and additional configuration options, is available at OnLogic's Computers With 4G page . OnLogic's Solution Specialists can offer support for hardware configuration by calling +1 802-861-2300 or emailing info@onlogic.com . For more information about UROS, including cellular service agreement details and pricing, visit uros.com .

About OnLogic:

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at www.onlogic.com or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic .

About UROS:

UROS is a global technology company founded in Oulu, Finland in 2011. UROS builds turnkey IoT and global connectivity solutions for a broad range of vertical industries, businesses, and consumers through its eSIM enabled platform. For additional information visit uros.com .

