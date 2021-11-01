Cabrini is First Pennsylvania University Selected to Partner with TheDream.US

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrini University has become the first Pennsylvania school to partner with TheDream.US to provide scholarships for the Commonwealth's undocumented immigrant youth to achieve their higher education dreams.

Cabrini University (PRNewsfoto/Cabrini University)

As the nation's largest college access and career success program for DREAMers—undocumented immigrant youth who have come to the United States at a young age—TheDream.US provides scholarships for these students to attend partner colleges. More than 70 partner colleges in 21 states and Washington, DC, have committed to serving DREAMers and are prepared to offer the needed support services to help them successfully navigate college life, both on and off campus.

"Cabrini University is proud to be a Partner College of TheDream.US," said University President Donald B. Taylor, PhD. "This partnership embodies Cabrini's mission as a Catholic institution committed to helping the underserved and serving the social justice charism of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus."

The National Scholarship of TheDream.US, to be offered at Cabrini, is for DREAMers who are first-time college students or community college graduates attending the University to earn a bachelor's degree. The award covers tuition, fees, books, and supplies of up to $37,000.

"We are grateful for the new partnership with Cabrini University to provide Pennsylvania DREAMers this opportunity," said Candy Marshall, president of TheDream.US. "Time and time again, our graduates' successes show why expanding access to higher education and stabilizing DREAMers' futures is good for our country. Despite the many obstacles DREAMers face, they continue to persevere and work hard to achieve their education goals and pursue a meaningful career."

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, for whom the University is named, was herself an Italian immigrant and the first United States citizen to be canonized. The University's Center on Immigration advocates for all immigrants locally and nationally and has provided legal assistance to undocumented students seeking citizenship or facing deportation.

"Mother Cabrini is the patron saint of immigrants," said Angela N. Campbell, PhD, Vice President of Cabrini's newly formed Office of Mission, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and Student Engagement. "Through this partnership, we'll help DREAMers in Pennsylvania to find their path and their purpose on their college journey. Ensuring that our students—all of Cabrini's students—can pursue a college degree with full support is paramount to us and integral to our mission."

Under Marshall's leadership, TheDream.US endeavors to provide all young Americans, regardless of where they are born, the opportunity to earn a college education and pursue a meaningful career that contributes to the nation's future.

"We want to thank Cabrini University and the rest of our Partner Colleges across America for giving immigrant youth the opportunity to pursue their higher education and career dreams and contribute to the future of our country," she said.

To apply for the scholarship, DREAMers must have DACA or TPS authorization, or have come to the country before November 1, 2016 (before the age of 16), and otherwise meet the DACA eligibility criteria. Applications are open November 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022. Interested students should visit TheDream.US for information on how to apply.

About Cabrini University

Founded in 1957 by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cabrini University is a Catholic institution that empowers students to become advocates of social change through an Education of the Heart, focusing on academic excellence, community engagement, and leadership development.

Cabrini enrolls approximately 1,550 undergraduates in more than 50 majors, concentrations, and minors on its serene 112-acre campus located 30 minutes from Philadelphia. The University also enrolls 525 students in graduate, doctoral, and professional studies programs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cabrini University