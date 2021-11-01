CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A true engineering breakthrough by Universal Fastening System (UFS), announcing versatile designs for the fastener industry. UFS is a leader in design and engineering of proprietary technology including high performance drive systems for fastening applications in ALL industries; medical, automotive, aerospace, construction, marine, furniture, electronics using manual as well as robotic processes. This concept is a true game-changer.

The Case for Universally Applicable Fasteners

Imagine this: The best qualities of a screw, a bolt, a nut, and a nail - all combined into one system, which can come in three-, two-, or one-piece fasteners, depending on the application. Imagine a screw that can be guided from an angle into its final position, a nail that can be inserted with built-in resistance to bending. Imagine fasteners that can be secured and tightened using non-skid, no-slip, dual internal and external hybrid connections that mesh closely together in motion with their driver counterparts to resist stripping.

There is no need to imagine! This versatile fastener exists today as part of a universally applicable system and is available for licensing and use. Dr. Kianor Shah, inventor of the Universal Fastening (UFS) System, states, "Now, engineers and manufacturers can design better products and structures by placing fasteners in more desirable locations versus conventional need for straight-line access. Furthermore, failing, or existing fasteners can be replaced to improve functionality and longevity."

UFS components can be made from any solid material such as metals, plastics, ceramics, and rubbers, in micro and macro sizes, with various methods. The fasteners can be driven or accessed from angles of up to 180-degrees and in the tightest of places, with an effectively designed head and driver that act as a carrier for manual or automated use, or as an anchor for a secondary process, such as a permanent or non-permanent joint. Its tamper-proof qualities can also be hidden for added security, restoration of esthetic features, or simply away from environmental exposure that may result in rusting and corrosion.

This amazing technology can be viewed by visiting UniversalFasteningSystem.com.

For inquiries, email us at info@UniversalFasteningSystem.com or call 727.386.5374.

Universal Fastening System, LLC is a Florida entity headquartered in Clearwater, FL, for IP licensing and contract manufacturing (OEM inclusive).

