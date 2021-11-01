Forsta Partners with Lumoa to Deliver Powerful, AI-Driven Analytics To CX, EX and Market Research Professionals

NEW YORK, LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created earlier this year by the merger of Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, is announcing its partnership with Lumoa, an AI-powered insight platform. The Lumoa platform has been integrated into Forsta's world-class experience platform to provide advanced AI-driven analytics to customers seeking to quickly identify the trends and insights that matter the most.

Forsta offers scalable Voice of the Customer (VoC), Voice of the Employee (VoE), and survey options, from quick polls to advanced data collection, that fuel actionable insights in real-time. Tailored for any device, respondents can engage from anywhere through proprietary machine-learning technology that automatically detects question types and answer options, translating them into an online survey that can be reviewed and customized.

The combination of Forsta and Lumoa takes feedback one step further by applying AI to unstructured data and removing the need for manual analysis. Both solutions also support more than 60 international languages.

"Forsta is very excited about what has already been proven and what's ahead for our partnership with Lumoa," said Giles Whiting, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, VoC and VoE, at Forsta. "Leveraging both of our best-in-class offerings, our clients now have the ability to apply proprietary AI tools to unstructured feedback at scale, and generate more meaningful insights from their VoC, VoE, and market research programs."

"We're excited to partner with the team at Forsta. They share our passion for innovation and helping companies to become truly customer-centric in their decision making, as well as our focus on providing insights solutions that are easy to use and fast to implement," said Johanna Sinkkonen, CEO at Lumoa. "Several of Forsta's customers are already benefitting from Lumoa's AI-powered tools that help uncover new, actionable insights. We look forward to continued partnership."

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit,FocusVision and Dapresy, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive set of research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee) Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including its award-winning data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About Lumoa

Lumoa is a company created by insights professionals with the mission of empowering every employee in every organization to make the right decisions based on the voice of customer. Lumoa's easy to use customer insights platform solves the challenges that companies face when processing thousands of customer responses they receive every day from different touchpoints. This includes any unstructured feedback from survey responses to online reviews and customer support conversations. What makes Lumoa different is its unique way of analyzing text by combining AI and human intelligence to find actionable and relevant insights. For more information, visit www.lumoa.me.

