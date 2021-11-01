IntegriChain Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Delivering Life Sciences Data, Analytics, and Services for Market Access

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today reached a significant business milestone with its 15th anniversary of operations. Founded in 2006 by aggregating channel data for Life Sciences manufacturers, today IntegriChain's ICyteⓇ Platform is rapidly becoming the technology backbone for Market Access, delivering the data, applications, and business process infrastructure for patient access and therapy commercialization. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity.

(PRNewsfoto/IntegriChain)

Today, the world's leading Life Sciences innovators rely on IntegriChain's data, analytics, SaaS applications, managed services, and advisory expertise to maximize successful patient initiation and adherence to critical therapies. IntegriChain's team of more than 550 professionals worldwide serves 19 of the top-20 Life Sciences manufacturers, supports nearly half of all first therapy launches by emerging manufacturers, and manages 73% of industry channel data on the ICyte Platform.

"We are so very proud of the incredible growth and longevity of our company and team over the last 15 years," said Kevin Leininger , CEO of IntegriChain. "Today ICyte is rapidly becoming the go-to technology platform for Life Sciences leaders and innovators of all types and sizes. We attribute our great success to continuous collaboration with our customers to improve and expand our technology, solutions, and services for Market Access and to the hundreds of outstanding professionals on our expanding team. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver world-class solutions to Market Access teams during our next stage of growth and evolution."

IntegriChain Milestones

IntegriChain was founded by Leininger and Executive Vice President Josh Halpern in November 2006 and launched its data aggregation platform in early 2007 and its cloud offerings in 2010. In 2015, the company relocated its headquarters to Center City Philadelphia to tap into the city's rapidly growing healthcare tech human capital market and culture. In early 2016, IntegriChain announced a strategic equity partnership with Accel-KKR, the first tier-one investment in a Philadelphia healthcare tech company by a leading Silicon Valley private equity provider. Soon after, the company launched its Contracts & Pricing managed services offerings followed by the launch of its patient data products, Advisory practice, and gross-to-net applications and managed services. Since 2017, IntegriChain has acquired four complementary technology and managed services companies–the most recent of which was Cumberland Life Sciences –expanding its reach to the full breadth of Market Access. Today, IntegriChain is the leader in Contracts & Pricing managed services, increasingly serving upmarket Life Sciences manufacturers, and is focused on delivering its first and only unified Market Access platform serving the needs of Life Sciences commercial, operational, and finance teams.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is Life Sciences' data and application backbone for patient access and therapy commercialization. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform to orchestrate commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, Life Sciences innovators are digitalizing labor-intensive processes – freeing up their best talent to identify and resolve coverage and availability hurdles and to manage pricing and forecasting complexity. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

Contact

Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, Jennifer@sagestrat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IntegriChain