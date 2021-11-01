InventHelp Inventor Develops Door Storage System for Jeep-Style Vehicles (AUP-1319)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to store the doors and keep them readily available if needed while driving a jeep-style vehicle," said an inventor, from Boerne, Texas, "so I invented the STORDORS. My design can also be used to accommodate the storage of other gear and accessories."

The invention provides an effective way to store the doors on a jeep-style vehicle. In doing so, it enables the users to enjoy an open-air vehicle at any time. As a result, it enhances storage capabilities and it eliminates the need to leave the doors in a garage or other storage facility. The invention features a safe and secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of jeep-style vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1319, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

