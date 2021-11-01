The MICHELIN Guide and VISIT FLORIDA Announce First-Ever Selection for Miami, Orlando and Tampa - MICHELIN Guide inspectors will discover and celebrate culinary gems across the Sunshine State in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin and VISIT FLORIDA today revealed an expansion of The MICHELIN Guide, with the announcement of The MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

The partnership combines VISIT FLORIDA's strength in tourism with Michelin's 120-plus years of experience in gastronomy.

"MICHELIN Guide inspectors look forward to discovering the world-class culinary landscape in Miami, Orlando and Tampa," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando's iconic attractions and the rich culture of Tampa's Gulf Coast, Florida's gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe."

The inaugural edition of The MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa will be announced in 2022.

"VISIT FLORIDA, along with our destination partners, Visit Orlando, Visit Tampa Bay and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, are thrilled to partner with Michelin to develop a MICHELIN Guide to further establish Florida as a world-renowned culinary destination," said Dana Young, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. "This gives Florida the opportunity to highlight the dynamic and unexpected culinary adventures the Sunshine State has to offer from locally-grown produce and fresh seafood to unique fusions from cultures around the world."

The new restaurant selections will join Michelin's selection of extraordinary hotels in Florida, curated by Tablet Hotels, the hotel experts at the MICHELIN Guide.

