Movember And Moustaches Return As The Global Men's Health Charity Kick Off Annual Campaign - MOVEMBER RAISES FUNDS AND AWARENESS FOR MEN'S HEALTH INCLUDING MENTAL HEALTH & SUICIDE PREVENTION, PROSTATE CANCER AND TESTICULAR CANCER

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moustache season has arrived, and Movember, the leading men's health organization, is kicking off its annual campaign. While this year has been a little different, moustaches have proved resilient and will once again be sprouting up behind masks and over Zoom calls over the course of the month, raising funds and awareness for men's health.

Movember is helping men live happier, healthier and longer lives. To learn more go to Movember.com

The annual moustache-starring campaign encourages Movember Community members across the globe to rally in support of Movember's cause areas, men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. In the US, 4 out of 5 suicides are by men, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and testicular cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer in young men. Men's physical and mental health continues to be in crisis. Through funds raised, Movember has invested in more than 1,250 critical projects that aim to stop men from dying too young.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the mental and physical health of men across the country. Healthcare disruptions caused by the pandemic have played a role in delaying potentially lifesaving conversations for those experiencing testicular and prostate cancer. This Movember, we are encouraging men across the country to focus on their mental and physical health, while raising much needed funds and awareness for these issues.

"While we have had a tough year and a half, the Movember community has rallied to come together and make sure we're doing our part to take care of one another. These last eighteen months have challenged us but demonstrated the importance of social connection and checking in on our family, friends and colleagues. We continue to be committed to our work in helping men live happier, healthier and longer lives," said Mark Hedstrom, US Executive Director of Movember.

Known for doing good and having fun, Movember provides an opportunity to build community while also raising funds for lifesaving research and programs aimed at helping our fathers, partners, brothers, friends, and sons from dying too young. Those planning to join the Movember movement this year can sign up at Movember.com, create a Mo Space, choose to Grow, Move, Host or Mo Your Own Way and start raising funds and awareness for men's mental and physical health.

TIPS TO GROW YOUR MOUSTACHE Be prepared: Aim for a style that will grace your face, but embrace the moustache that nature gives you, because whatever you grow will save a bro.

Be brave: The first few days, even weeks, can be uncomfortable as your Mo takes shape. Ride it out to encourage donations.

Ignore the itching: Remind yourself that men have endured worse in the past. You can stand a little face tickle.

Shape your moustache: Get across all the proper grooming techniques. A great Mo comes down to great grooming.

Nurture it and keep it clean: Look after your Mo, and your Mo will look after you. OTHER WAYS TO GET INVOLVED Move for Movember- Commit to running or walking 60 miles over the month. That's 60 miles for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world. You can join a team or run solo.

Host a Mo-ment- Rally a crew and do something fun. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause. And you can always put a virtual spin on your plans. The best part? Virtual events are easy to organize, cheap to run and you can go in your slippers. Think an online gaming tournament, Mo Bingo or a virtual trivia night.

Mo Your Own Way- A choose-your-own-adventure challenge, epic in scope and scale. You make the rules. You set the limits and chase them down. Take a hike, run a relay, ride your motorcycle from New York to Los Angeles. Get creative, push your limits and inspire donations with sheer grit.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

Funds raised during the month of Movember (and all year round) go towards funding innovative programs and research aimed at Movember's primary cause areas. The following are only some of the men's health programs Movember has launched in 2021:

In February, Movember launched a new digital mental health tool, Family Man , the world's first online parenting program aimed at equipping dads with the practical skills to cope with frustrating situations, empowering them to be more confident and improve their mental wellbeing.

In 2021, Movember has funded two new programs aimed at supporting the mental health of veterans and first responders. Investing $641,444 over the next two years through the Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride and the Movember Veteran and First Responder Grant Program that will support the mental wellbeing of these communities.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and Movember announced two new Movember – PCF Challenge Awards. The awards, which total $2 million , are granted to teams at some of the world's leading cancer research institutions to support cross-disciplinary pioneering research toward the goal of finding cures for prostate cancer. One program includes a team creating a digital health tool that will increase ethnic and racial diversity in prostate cancer clinical trials and develop a training program to increase the numbers of underrepresented minorities in prostate cancer disparities research.

In 2020, Movember began programming panel discussions around BIPOC mental health and the challenges those communities face around mental wellbeing. This year, the conversation expanded to include a panel around health disparities within prostate cancer as Black men are two times more likely to die from the disease.

To date, Movember has welcomed six million supporters and helped fund over 1,250 innovative health projects across 20 countries. But we're not done yet.

For more information or to join the Movember movement today, visit www.movember.com .

Images are available for download here.

Press contacts: Hunt & Gather Ashley Tom ashleytom@hunt-gather.com 415-328-3922 | Movember US | Sheryl Tirol, Public Relations Manager (US) | sheryl.tirol@movember.com | 310-450-3331

Note to Editors:

Movember strongly encourages the inclusion of appropriate help-seeking information for stories about suicide and mental illness. For support at any time, day or night, we encourage people to reach out to: Crisis support can be found at Crisis Text Line: (Text :741741 to get connected with a crisis counselor www.crisistextline.org)

For more help-seeking information: visit: https://us.movember.com/mens-health/get-support

About Movember:

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Movember