The Advanced Leadership Institute announces inaugural cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program - a focused effort to prepare rising Black leaders for professional success

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute has announced the 2021 cohort for its inaugural Emerging Leaders Program. This new program is made possible through a partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh, Robert Morris University, and Duquesne University. Earlier this year, the Institute promised to deliver a program designed to reach high-potential African Americans seeking to advance their careers as strong individual contributors and early mangers; and it has now come to fruition. It complements TALI's flagship program, the Executive Leadership Academy, which based on its success is now approaching its fourth year.

"We are excited about this opportunity to broaden our impact by investing in Black professionals at differentiated career levels," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO of The Advanced Leadership Institute. "The Emerging Leaders Program promotes diverse talent at earlier career stages by preparing and positioning Black professionals for higher levels of leadership responsibility."

"This is an important step forward for TALI as we continue to expand our positive impact on the corporate world. There is greater opportunity for diversity in our corporations and civic organizations. The new Emerging Leaders Program provides us with enhanced opportunities to influence this outcome," says Marsha Jones, The Advanced Leadership Institute Board Chair and Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at PNC.

Candidates selected for the Emerging Leaders Programs include individuals with minimum of three to five years of professional work experience in the corporate, nonprofit, government, or entrepreneurial sectors and who are seeking to grow in leadership. This first cohort will run from October 2021 through April 2022. Participants will sharpen the hard and soft skills necessary for effective leadership within the context of the rising Black professional. They will also master topics such as executive presence and managerial effectiveness, organizational culture, negotiation strategy, mentorship, feedback, and building successful teams – all while addressing relevant potential roadblocks and how to surmount them.

Congratulations to those selected for inclusion in this year's 2021 Emerging Leaders Cohort:

Deo Alexander, Supervisor Distribution Engineering – Duquesne Light Company

Nisha Blackwell, Founder – Knotzland

Jerrelle Boston, Senior Business Analytics Consultant – PNC

Ja'Lisa Brown, Benefits Specialist – UPMC

Jimyse Brown, Teacher – St. Edmund's Academy and Founder/CEO – Cross Culture Sports and Hidden Gyms

Judah Constant, Senior Claim Manager – UPMC

Calvin Edwards, Senior Financial Analyst – Giant Eagle

Marrissa Gillcrease, Marketing Operations Specialist – Giant Eagle

Owen Gombami, Sr IT Auditor – FHLB Pittsburgh

Glenn Grayson, Senior Program Manager for Real-Estate Development – Neighborhood Allies

Ange Loiseau, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager – Covestro

Lynette Mahan, Team Lead, Client Processing – BNY Mellon

Amber Makokele, Chief of Staff to CGO and Manager of Growth – Gateway Health

Hattie McCarter, HR/Diversity Specialist – PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation

Kristian McCloud-Semaia, HR Business Partner – PNC

Philip Montgomery, Customer Success Manager – HMHS

Paris Norman, Global Process Owner – Covestro LLC

Tashawna Rodgers, Senior Instore Communications Specialist – Giant Eagle, Inc.

Allison Russell, Senior Program Manager – Highmark Health

Natalee Smith, Technical Product Manager – Covestro

Patriece Thompson, Director of Investor Relations – Allegheny Conference on Community Development

Natalie Thurman, Manager, Human Research Protections Office (HRPO) – Allegheny Health Network

Adam Wade, Police Officer – Carnegie Mellon University

Nefertiti Wade, Project Manager – Highmark Health & PA Air National Guard

About The Advanced Leadership Institute

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. Its primary focus is to educate, develop, connect, and position Black leaders for executive advancement. TALI has a portfolio of leadership programs, which include the Executive Leadership Academy (a program for Black leaders with at least 10 years of work experience in corporate, nonprofit, government or entrepreneurial sectors); an Emerging Leaders Program (addressing the needs of Black leaders with a minimum of 3-5 years of professional work experience); and ongoing programming and support for TALI alumni.

Expansion of The Advanced Leadership Institute was made possible by transformational grants from BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Highmark Foundation, and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. These Founding Underwriters, along with our annual sponsors and contributors, have demonstrated ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion across our region.

TALI's leadership development programs are supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Contributors: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania, The Heinz Endowments, Highmark, Hillman Family Foundations, and The Richard King Mellon Foundation. Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC. Gold Sponsors: Bank of America, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Covestro, Duquesne Light Company, FHL Bank Pittsburgh, Gateway Health, Koppers and Sheetz. Silver Sponsor: Wabtec Corporation. Bronze Sponsors: Dollar Bank and Eat'n Park. Companies, organizations, and individuals can support the work of The Advanced Leadership Institute in multiple ways. For information about how you can be involved, visit www.taliinstitute.org.

