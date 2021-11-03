Canada Goose Marks International Inuit Day with Donation to National Inuit Youth Council

Lifestyle brand to donate $150,000 to support the Council's work to amplify the voices of Inuit youth across Inuit regions in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Canada Goose announced its plans to donate $150,000 to the National Inuit Youth Council (NIYC).

The NIYC serves as the national voice of Inuit youth, providing guidance and input into issues of interest in Canada, and voicing the concerns and ideas of Inuit youth from their respective regions throughout Inuit Nunangat. The President of NIYC is a member of the Board of Directors of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national representational organization for Inuit in Canada.

"We find inspiration in northern landscapes and culture and hope to honour and celebrate the communities at the heart of Canada Goose in tangible, meaningful ways," said Gavin Thompson, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship, Canada Goose. "We are proud to partner with ITK and the National Inuit Youth Council to support the important work they are doing to amplify Inuit youth in Canada."

The donated funds were contributed by Canada Goose employees and will be directed by ITK and NIYC to programs and community initiatives where they will have the most significant impact.

"On behalf of the National Inuit Youth Council, I am honoured to receive these funds, which will help us engage with Inuit youth in Canada," said Brian Pottle, President, National Inuit Youth Council. "NIYC works hard to ensure that our voices are represented and heard at leadership tables and that the messages that we carry are reflective of the lived experiences of young Inuit across Canada. We value the partnership Canada Goose and ITK have built and feel fortunate to have been recognized by Canada Goose employees in this way."

Canada Goose and ITK are longstanding partners, having collaborated for the brand's Project Atigi collections and its Resource Centre Program, where the two donate repurposed parkas to communities in all four regions of Inuit Nunangat. Canada Goose created the Resource Centre Program to support the rich heritage of Inuit craftsmanship through fabric and material donations. The brand built upon the project with ITK last year, furthering its support of Inuit communities and continuing to deliver on its sustainability commitments by finding new ways to reuse excess materials responsibly.

This latest announcement reinforces Canada Goose's purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm; a purpose that comes to life through its purpose platform, HUMANATURE, which unites the brand's sustainability and values-based initiatives.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

About Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK)

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is a federally incorporated registered charitable organization representing the rights and interests of over 65,000 Inuit in Canada on a range of socio-economic, cultural, health, environmental and political issues at the national level. ITK works on behalf of Inuit who live in the four land claim settlement regions of Inuit Nunangat – the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik, and Nunatsiavut – and across Canada.

