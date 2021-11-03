Forbes' inaugural "Top Financial Security Professionals" list recognizes three Northwestern Mutual advisors across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today the Virginia-based advisors who have been named to the Forbes "Top Financial Security Professionals 2021" list. The list recognizes high-performing individuals within the financial industry based on criteria including industry experience, revenue, assets under management, client loyalty, compliance record, community involvement and best practices, among others.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)

Honorees provide holistic planning, focusing on highly skilled financial advice and risk mitigation. Of 250 individuals recognized, 70 of the honorees are Northwestern Mutual advisors from around the country.

America's Top Financial Security Professionals Ranking follows the recognition of five Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors on Working Mother and SHOOK Research's 2021 Top Wealth Advisor Moms list and three advisors on Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. Leading industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, ThinkAdvisor and InvestmentNews consistently rank Northwestern Mutual Investment Services as a top independent broker-dealer by total revenue.

The Virginia-based Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized in America's Top Financial Security Professional Ranking 2021 are:

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual