Deloitte Risk Advisory B.V. partners with Leading ESG Risk Management Platform, Datamaran for Sustainability External Assurance

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Risk Advisory B.V. today announced that it has partnered with leading ESG software provider, Datamaran, to enhance its Sustainability External Assurance process using patented technology.

The partnership allows Deloitte Risk Advisory B.V. to expand its research and analytics capabilities, byconducting assurance of sustainability disclosure by providing evidence-based insights.

"With more companies expected to require Limited Assurance under the proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in the EU, we are proud to empower some of Deloitte's Assurance professionals with data-driven information." said Datamaran's CEO Marjella Lecourt-Alma.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Datamaran is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that provides a data-driven process for identifying and monitoring external ESG risks and opportunities. The Datamaran platform enables evidence-based insights and a near real-time assessment of material ESG risks that can be tailored to a client's sector, geography, or stakeholder context.

"We are positive that Datamaran's capabilities will support our ESG risk scanning as we plan and conduct our sustainability assurance engagements. With the CSRD fast approaching, it will keep us on top of our clients' sector specific risks, and support our staff in their work." said Vanessa Otto-Mentz, partner in Deloitte Risk Advisory Sustainability Services.

About Datamaran

Datamaran is the only software analytics platform in the world that identifies and monitors external risks, including ESG. Trusted by blue-chip companies and top-tier partners, it brings a data-driven business process for external risk and materiality analysis. In-house - at any time. Datamaran's patented technology offers real-time analytics on strategic, regulatory, and reputational risks, specific to your business and value chain.

