SirionLabs Recognized as Value Leader in Spend Matters' Contract Lifecycle Management SolutionMap Fall 2021

SirionLabs positioned in highest ranking for eighth consecutive quarter by leading independent research firm for its role in transforming the CLM market

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SirionLabs , the leader in AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Value Leader' in Spend Matters' SolutionMap Fall 2021 of Procurement Technology Vendors for Contract Lifecycle Management. 'Value Leader' is the highest ranking in the analysis, indicating both high customer and analyst scores. SirionLabs has been ranked as a 'Value Leader' – the highest ranking in the analysis – for the eighth consecutive quarter.

"To have our performance consistently recognized by a leading independent research firm is a testament to the continued innovation we're bringing to market and the ongoing value we're providing to some of the world's best recognized companies," said Rajeev Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer of SirionLabs. "This last year has emphasized the importance of improved risk control, streamlined communication, and elevated performance management, and our CLM does just that."

Spend Matters' SolutionMap is a definitive procurement technology benchmark due to the depth of analyst assessments, quantity of real-life customer inputs, and frequency of release to accurately reflect vendor updates at the speed of the market.

"The real advantage of using the persona-based SolutionMap approach in CLM is the ability to map market segments individually to your own organizational requirements, wants and needs," said Pierre Mitchell, Chief Research Officer at Spend Matters. "If you only need basic buy-side CLM support as part of a broader procurement suite, there's one set of plentiful options. If you want deeper enterprise CLM, that requires other options. And if you want to push the boundary and have the solution actually help you diagnose and improve the contract language itself (e.g., using AI), then only a few providers are rising to the top to seize this emerging opportunity."

Unlike previous reports, Spend Matters no longer assesses companies based on four user personas (Deep, Configurator, Turn-Key, and CIO-Friendly), but rather maps them based on customer size. Trusted by more than 200 customers, including Vodafone, BP, Unilever and Raiffeisen Bank International, SirionLabs was ranked among the Mid (revenues $250 million - $1 billion/year) and Large (revenues greater than $1 billion/year) Personas.

You can visit spendmatters.com/solutionmap to view the free ranking charts by procurement technology category and market persona for a more tailored benchmark view, or to learn more about the methodology .

