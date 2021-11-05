Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Industrial Logistics Properties

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Industrial Logistics Properties.

Ademi LLP alleges Monmouth Real Estate's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Monmouth Real Estate shareholders will receive only $21.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $4.0 billion, including committed MNR acquisitions, transaction costs and the assumption of $409 million of debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Monmouth Real Estate by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Monmouth Real Estate accepts a superior bid. Monmouth Real Estate insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Monmouth Real Estate's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Monmouth Real Estate.

