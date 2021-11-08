Brooks Automation Announces New Agreement With QTC Management, Inc. To Support The Military Reserve Health Readiness Program

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) today announced that its newly branded Azenta Life Sciences business has been contracted by QTC Management, Inc., a Leidos company (NYSE: LDOS), to provide the storage and distribution of vaccines to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Earlier this year, QTC was awarded the prestigious Reserve Health Readiness Program III contract, under which they will provide commercial health services to all U.S. military reserve forces. Azenta will work with QTC and the Defense Health Agency to ensure the safe, reliable supply of vaccines for service members. This includes the provision of temperature controlled secure storage for active vaccines, and timely shipment and delivery of vaccines to QTC clinics and temporary events located across all 50 U.S. States, territories, Washington DC, and locations in Germany.

"We are proud to be selected and to apply our expertise in cold storage solutions and services to support our nation's service members," said Linda De Jesus, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Azenta Life Sciences. "Providing our services to protect vaccines with exacting cold chain requirements and ensure they are made available where and when needed is a natural extension of our sample management services business."

For more information about Azenta Life Sciences, please visit www.azenta.com.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Life Sciences business, to be operated under the new Azenta brand, provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale to Thomas H. Lee Partners of its Semiconductor Solutions Group business, which provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.brooks.com.

About QTC Management

QTC Management, Inc. (QTC), acquired by Leidos in 2016, partners with each customer to identify existing and forecasted program needs and delivers a full complement of disability-focused medical examination and diagnostic testing services. Since 2000, QTC has provided more than 9 million physical examinations and diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.qtcm.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

