Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, BookNook, TDOE address pandemic-interrupted literacy development among Shelby County School students

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and BookNook announced a $4.6 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Education to expand reading and literacy efforts in Shelby County Schools (SCS). BookNook's patented, cloud-based, synchronous learning platform has been adopted as part of the Connected Literacy project, funded by Tennessee's $100M commitment , to address critical literacy needs across the state. This reading initiative scales technology-infused guided reading through BookNook to support 40 elementary and K-8 schools, plus 35 combined afterschool programs, congregations and charter schools across the city.

"The primary goal of this partnership is to close student reading gaps and accelerate literacy development by providing early grades literacy support for students in grades one through three who are most impacted by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Albert Mosley, senior vice president and chief mission integration officer for MLH. "Parents and guardians can now enroll their students to participate in world-class tutoring focused on improving their child's reading skills."

This 12-week virtual after-school tutoring program is free to families and will be offered three times a week to eligible students in grades one through three, starting December 2021. To sign up, please visit https://connectedliteracy.tnedu.gov/ .

"We applaud Tennessee and Shelby County Schools for their dedication to students and their commitment to closing achievement, opportunity and resource gaps for students and families," said Michael Lombardo, BookNook founder and CEO. "We are honored to be a long-standing partner of SCS as we build on its legacy of innovation, dedication and perseverance."

The nucleus of the partnership began in spring 2019 with a pilot program with a seed grant from Shelby County-based Urban Child Institute . That summer, 95 percent of the 979 participating Memphis students either maintained (60 percent) or increased (35 percent) their grade level equivalency.

"As part of our efforts to reimagine education, we understand that we cannot do this work alone; therefore, we're focused on building sustainable, community partnerships," said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray. "We are grateful to BookNook and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for their continued commitment to literacy and dedication to providing resources that enhance the educational experience for SCS students."

As the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted classroom-based learning, BookNook quickly pivoted to provide virtual tutoring to complement their tech-based platform, achieving positive results nationally with an average of 3.5 months of literacy progress during the spring school shutdown.

SCS launched another pilot program in April 2020, funded through the CARES Act, for 25 participating after-school sites and schools. Among the 417 students in the pilot, average projected reading growth increased nearly four times over, with progress measured against a full year of traditional instruction, effectively reversing "Covid slide."

The tremendous success of these earlier programs prompted SCS to expand to 40 schools, scaling up the number of students and families who will benefit from strengthening both reading and health literacy.

BookNook will be implemented based on individual school needs, whether as part of the regular curriculum, as school-day interventions or as after-school enrichment, with the community coalition continuing to play a prominent role in the initiative. As the cloud-based BookNook runs on any device, including SCS tablets issued to students, the anticipation is for a seamless transition from distance to in-person learning when students return to the classroom.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South. From transplants and advanced heart procedures to expert neurology services and compassionate cancer care, MLH offers clinical expertise with a focus on improving every life we touch.

Stay up-to-date with us on social media – Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About BookNook

Founded in 2016, BookNook is a synchronous, evidence-based online learning platform that strives to ensure equitable access to rigorous and engaging instruction through technology innovation. A comprehensive turnkey solution that brings much-needed online support and tutoring for students, BookNook has quickly grown to partner with hundreds of schools, school districts, and nonprofits across 35 states, receiving national recognition for its impact on students' reading ability and unique equity-based pricing model . For more information, visit booknooklearning.com .

About Shelby County Schools

Shelby County Schools is Tennessee's largest public school district and is among the 25 largest public school districts in the United States. Formerly comprised of two smaller districts, Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools, SCS serves over 110,000 students in more than 200 schools. We are the second largest employer in Shelby County with over 14,200 employees, including 6,500 teachers.

Learn more about our comprehensive tutoring strategies, programs, and supports in the SCS Newsroom .

CONTACT :

Felicia Riley

Cell: 469-569-1389

felicia@booknooklearning.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BookNook Learning