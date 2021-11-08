Valo Health to Participate in Piper Sandler and Goldman Sachs Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process, announced today that its CEO and founder, David Berry, will present at the following investor conferences in November and December:
EVENT: Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
WHAT: A pre-recorded session with David Berry will be available for attendees
DATE: November 29, 2021
EVENT: Goldman Sachs Inaugural Investor Conference - Byte-ology: The Convergence of Biotechnology with Technology
WHAT: David Berry will join leaders from Recursion, Relay Therapeutics, Exscientia and Schrodinger in the Biotechnology Panel
DATE: December 9, 2021 10:00 am EST
About Valo Health, Inc.
Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence ("AI") computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to full integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ consists of an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.
