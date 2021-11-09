HealthTrackRx Launches Solutions for Employers Subject to OSHA's New COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies with 100 employees or more will soon be required to combat COVID-19 by routinely testing unvaccinated employees. To help impacted companies comply with these new regulations by the deadline of Jan 4th, HealthTrackRx, a PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, is expanding its offerings with vaccine verification, testing, and reporting solutions.

HealthTrackRx has innovated polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19, for both swab and saliva samples, consistently returning results within 24 hours. This industry-leading turnaround time enables employers to make more informed, timely decisions. Adding vaccine tracking and OSHA-compliant reporting to the equation gives employers a complete solution to address mandates.

"Our goal is to help companies stay compliant and keep their workforce working—now and in the future," said John Moore, Chief Commercial Officer of HealthTrackRx. "We've put together a solution that allows companies to more easily identify, test, and report to meet OSHA mandates. With a full suite of tools, including our fast, accurate PCR testing, companies can rise to the challenges that accompany these new mandates."

According to an OSHA press release, the department has issued a new emergency temporary standard (ETS) announcing that employers must "develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy". This includes verifying and recording the vaccination status of their employees. Employees who are unvaccinated are required to undergo weekly testing, among other requirements.

PCR-based molecular diagnosis is considered the "gold standard" of laboratory-based testing for infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, HealthTrackRx has delivered more than 4,000,000 COVID-19 test results. The company has made significant technological strides to make testing more effective, accurate, and accessible for everyone.

"We know that responsibility for these new mandates places a heavy burden on organizations and HR teams," said Moore. "They're in a position where they may be scrambling to put together a program, and we want to make it turnkey. This not only helps organizations comply, but it keeps people safe—and in the workforce, pushing our economy forward."

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR-based infectious disease laboratory. For more than 20 years, the company has mobilized accurate clinical decisions through advances in pathogen testing, antimicrobial stewardship, and value-based care programs. Today, HealthTrackRx delivers industry-leading turnaround time to over 10,000 clinicians nationwide. For more information, visit HealthTrackRx at healthtrackrx.com and LinkedIn.

