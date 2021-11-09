Media Alert: Qualys Security Conference Showcases Innovation and Leadership Chris Krebs, former director of CISA, to keynote hybrid conference with customer presentations from Arizona State University, Circle K, Equifax, Euronet Worldwide, Montana State University and NortonLifeLock

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, will be holding its twenty-first annual Qualys Security Conference (QSC) November 17 – 18, both in-person and virtually.

Through keynotes, sessions and networking, attendees will traverse the security impact of their digital journey and how to build in security automation from endpoints to the data center and cloud. Additionally, the Qualys customer community will come together to exchange best practices, explore common use cases, hear about upcoming products and network with peers and Qualys experts.

Chris Krebs, former U.S. director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will keynote a discussion on the threat landscape, why adversaries seem to be getting the upper hand and how the industry should shift its thinking regarding defense. Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys will address security for the digital journey – including the steps companies can take to implement automation in a low-risk, high-reward situation to free up IT and Security Teams to concentrate on more strategic activities.

"We are delighted to welcome hundreds of customers, security practitioners, and industry analysts to this year's Qualys Security Conference 2021 in Las Vegas. It is a pleasure to bring together this group of experts to exchange knowledge, discuss pain points, and problem solve," said Sumedh Thakar, CEO and president, Qualys. "In an era where the quantity and impact of cyber-attacks are rising, events such as QSC empower and assist enterprises in rewriting their cybersecurity playbook for the new era."

QSC 2021 highlights include:

Monday, Tuesday, Nov. 15 and 16 – Two days of free training covers forward-looking strategies, best practices to improve effectiveness and productivity, and core and expanded product features to up-level your security program and earn CPE credits.



Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Back-to-back keynotes from Krebs and Thakar kick off the conference. Additionally, we'll share the power of Qualys' unified platform for context-driven security, the importance of visibility across a company's IT environment, discuss elevating vulnerability management programs with risk context and cover the importance of compliance management. We will also hear how customers Euronet Worldwide and Circle K leveraged Qualys solutions to minimize risk.



Thursday, Nov. 18 – Renowned industry analyst, Scott Crawford , research director, Information Security at S&P Global Market Intelligence, will look at cybersecurity trends and the many high-profile attacks in 2021. We'll step into DevOps and discuss securing cloud-native workloads, container security, shifting-left, CSPM as a single source of truth for cloud security. Next, we'll talk endpoint security and peek at Qualys' upcoming XDR solution and discuss prioritizing and remediating web application vulnerabilities. Customer sessions will include presentations by NortonLifeLock, Montana State University , Arizona State University, and a lunch keynote by Equifax.

Admission to both the conference and workshops are complimentary. To register for either the in-person event in Las Vegas or to stream it live visit QSC registration.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

