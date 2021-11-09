MoistureShield Continues Distribution Expansion in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii with Specialty Forest Products

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is expanding distribution in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii with Specialty Forest Products' branch locations in Spokane and Tacoma, Washington and Bozeman, Montana. All Specialty Forest Products branch locations will carry MoistureShield Vision®, Elevate® and Vantage™ composite decking product lines.

"We're excited to partner with Specialty Forest Products in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii as we continue to expand our distribution footprint across North America," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, MoistureShield. "Specialty Forest Products has a significant presence in some of the most extreme weather regions in the country. We both feel MoistureShield will add tremendous value with its unique technology and performance attributes."

"MoistureShield will help us meet unprecedented demand for high-performance building products in our region," said Mike Stump, President, Specialty Forest Products. "Our new partnership will provide our customers with a capped wood composite decking solution that performs in a wide range of terrains and unique climates." As a sustainably focused distributor, Stump is also impressed with MoistureShield's environmentally sound manufacturing initiatives and 95% recycled content.

All MoistureShield products feature the Solid Core manufacturing process, making them resistant to moisture and well-suited for installation in the ground, on the ground or even underwater. The Vision® line of capped composite decking features MoistureShield's exclusive DiamondDefense™ Coating, the strongest cap in the industry made to resist stains, scratches and damage on impact. Select Vision colors also offer the unique option of proprietary CoolDeck™ Technology, reducing heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite decking in similar colors. In addition, MoistureShield's entry-level Elevate™ capped composite decking is available in four colors, including stylish tropical hardwood looks; while Vantage™ uncapped composite decking has dependable workability beyond wood, with composite performance.

MoistureShield is b­­­acked by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty to help provide peace of mind. It is proven in the field with zero structural failures in over 30+ years. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 30 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. Learn more at http://www.MoistureShield.com.

About Specialty Forest Products

Specialty Forest Products, Inc. is a nationally known wholesaler of high quality hardwood lumber, plywood, custom architectural millwork, and PVC and hardwood decking. Our company has been serving customers with these products throughout the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Hawaii since 1981. Visit www.specialtyforest.com.

