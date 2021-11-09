Ribbon Communications to Launch Ribbon Spotlight Virtual Event Series

IP WAVE and Telco Cloud will be the topics presented during the kickoff sessions on November 18th

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will be kicking off the Ribbon Spotlight virtual event series on November 18th.

Sam Bucci, Ribbon's EVP and GM of the IP Optical Networks segment will be speaking with Jimmy Yu, VP Market Research from the Dell'Oro Group at 11:00am (EST) about "IP WAVE", which creates better overall economics to increase service velocity over a converged IP Optical network.

Tony Scarfo, Ribbon's EVP and GM of the Cloud and Edge segment will be speaking with Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President from IDC at 2:00pm (EST) about transitioning networks to the cloud with cloud-native software, which we refer to as "Telco Cloud", to drive new 5G and business service revenues with Continuous Integration and Delivery (CI/CD) and automation for cost-effective operations.

Register to join these two webinars via investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

