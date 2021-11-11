Customer Contact Week Returns to Las Vegas for Flagship Event This December

The CX Industry's Only Event Series in 2021 Includes Celebrity Keynotes, Expert Speakers, Inspiring Content, Immersive Expo Hall, Executive Benchmarking and Networking and more

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW) returns to Las Vegas from December 13-16 at Caesars Forum. Coming off of an incredible in-person event in Nashville, the flagship event for CCW will be unparalleled with inspiring keynotes on the main stage, unique content, state-of-the-art industry vendors, benchmarking opportunities, engaging CCWomen Summit, Diversity & Inclusion Summit and more.

In Nashville, CCW brought together 350+ executives and expert speakers including C-Suites and VPs from JetBlue, Airbnb, KFC, OpenTable and many more.

In Las Vegas, CCW will feature 100+ expert speakers including:

Daymond John , Founder/CEO, FUBU & Shark Tank Investor and Entrepreneur

Tobias Voegtlin , CEO, Lufthansa InTouch & Head of Customer Servicing Operations, Lufthansa Group

Whitnee Hawthorne , VP of Customer Support, JetBlue

Patty Chen , Chief Operating Officer, FTD

Shiv Dutt, VP, Customer Experience & Innovation, Pampered Chef

Megan Merrick , VP, Client Success, Happier Living

James Dodkins, CX Rockstar

Addressing the most important issues and business trends facing customer contact and CX, including:

Develop & Implement Best-in-Class Self Service Platforms

Transform RPA Strategy from Reactive to Proactive

Career Growth for Contact Center Agents

Top Percent Agent Engagement Strategies

What Everyone Ought to Know About the Latest Digital Transformation Trends Affecting the Contact Center

How to Integrate Automation Into Service Experience Operations

"It was incredible to get the customer contact community together again in Nashville, and inspiring to see the learning, thought-sharing, networking and relationship-building that took place at the event," said Mario Matulich, Managing Director, Customer Management Practice. "Now more than ever, customer contact executives are looking for solutions to their biggest challenges, and success stories they can take back to their own organizations. The flagship CCW features an extensive expo hall with 150+ cutting edge solution providers so executives can source the solutions they need to improve their CX operations."

To view the event agenda or learn more about the speaking/sponsoring/attending CCW, please visit www.customercontactweek.com. For the latest news and CCW developments, follow us at @custcontactweek.

