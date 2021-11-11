The popular and premium lube -- ONE® Oasis Silk® -- is now at Walmart!

The popular and premium lube -- ONE® Oasis Silk® -- is now at Walmart!

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE® Condoms is thrilled to announce that lube lovers can now buy the popular ONE® Oasis Silk® personal lubricating lotion at over 4,200 Walmart stores nationwide. Customers can quickly find a Walmart store near them that sells Oasis Silk® through an easy-to-use store locator on onecondoms.com.

ONE® Oasis Silk® is a premium lubricating lotion developed with sexual health experts to be pH-balanced and gentle. Its long-lasting, non-sticky formula is perfect for lubrication during sexual activity. Only the best ingredients: No gluten, DEA, PEG, hormones, parabens, glycerin, oil, artificial dyes or fragrances. More than just lube, Oasis Silk® can be used anytime to alleviate vaginal dryness. Developed by ONE® Condoms.

Love your lube: ONE® Oasis Silk® personal lubricant is now available at Walmart nationwide!

ONE® Oasis Silk® is a premium lubricating lotion developed with sexual health experts to be pH-balanced and gentle. Its long-lasting, non-sticky formula is perfect for lubrication during sexual activity.

More than just lube, Oasis Silk® can be used anytime to alleviate vaginal dryness. Vaginal dryness can be a challenge for people of all ages, and is the result of many factors such as medications, stress, life changes, and medical conditions.

The gentle formula was carefully crafted to be pH-balanced to match natural lubrication. A pH balanced lubricant will not cause a vagina's balance to shift, helping to promote the health of the vaginal environment more effectively than a lubricant that falls outside of the normal vaginal pH.

When it comes to lubricants, ingredients matter. Oasis Silk® contains no gluten, DEA, PEG, hormones, parabens, glycerin, oil, artificial dyes or fragrances.

Oasis Silk® plays well with others. Compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms and sex toys, this perfect formula is the perfect partner.

Oasis Silk® receives rave customer reviews:

"A lubricant we both love that leaves us feeling great! No skin irritation, stickiness or distractions. The pump-bottle is excellent for minimal interruption, bedside accessibility, and getting just the right amount. A game-changer from foreplay to finale."

"I really like how silky Oasis Silk is on my skin. As a 'woman of a certain age' (over 60) it is a marvelous choice for lubricating my sex play."

"Oasis Silk is highly recommended by my medical professional. I have used it for a year, and it has been especially useful for menopausal symptoms that cannot be treated by estrogen."

About ONE®

Launched in 2004, ONE® is a socially responsible business committed to raising sexual health awareness. As a leader in premium condoms and lubricants, ONE® brings a fresh perspective to sexual health through a fusion of advanced product design, manufacturing technology and customer participation. ONE® products are available for purchase at onecondoms.com , Amazon.com/one, and select retailers including Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONE