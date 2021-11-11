Upstart Toy Company Rivals Billion Dollar Toy Brands with Three Toy of the Year Nominations Nebraska-based Fat Brain Toy Co. to compete with industry heavyweights for Toy Association's Top Award

ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toy Co., a family-operated toy-maker based in Elkhorn, Nebraska, received three Toy of the Year (TOTY) nominations for 2022 by The Toy Association. Frequently referred to as The Oscars® of the toy industry, the Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards recognizes the top playthings each year in 16 different categories.

Upstart Toy Company Rivals Billion Dollar Toy Brands with Three Toy of the Year Nominations. Dimpl Pops Deluxe has taken the sensory toy market by storm.

With three TOTY nominations, the upstart Fat Brain Toy Co. is standing toe-to-toe with toy industry giants.

With three TOTY nominations, the upstart Fat Brain Toy Co. is standing toe-to-toe with toy industry giants. Of the eight other toy brands with three nominations or more, six are billion dollar companies.

"If you like underdog stories, there's no better example than this year's TOTY competition," said Mark Carson, Fat Brain's President and Co-Founder. "Success is all too often defined by gross revenue, so we're very grateful to be recognized for the quality and innovation of our toy designs."

The three Fat Brain Toy Co. TOTY Award finalists include GibGab in the Game of the Year category, SpiroKu in the Infant/Toddler Toy of Year category, and Dimpl Pops Deluxe in the Specialty Toy of the Year division.

The winners will be announced at the TOTY Awards gala on February 18, 2022, which is held in conjunction with the 119th North American International Toy Fair taking place in New York City.

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-operated business based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

