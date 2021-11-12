Banggood Announces Highlights of 2021 Black Friday "Infinite Deals" after its 15th Anniversary

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a global leading online shop, launched a Black Friday Sale themed "Infinite Deals" following its massive Banggood: Infinite 15 Years Anniversary sale. The event will officially kick off on November 12 and is expected to reach a sales peak between November 25 and 28.

Besides offers up to 70% off, the Banggood Black Friday Sale also provides consumers with exclusive discounts on a number of hot-selling brands, including Xiaomi, Eachine and BlitzWolf. Millions of select items across a wide array of categories, from consumer electronics, tools, and home appliances to toys, sports, and clothing, will also be on sale.

The promotion happens in four stages:

Stage 1-Pre-sale and exclusive savings on every category: 12 Nov 4PM - 23 Nov 4PM (UTC+8)

Banggood is kicking the sale off with its featured Deposit Pre-sale Event-Saver Deposit. Buyers can view the products that will become available starting from on November 13, and then order the presale items by paying a small deposit ($1 or $3) starting on November 15 to obtain extra discounts. Once the balance is paid, shoppers can get their preferred items at a much-discounted price.

Starting from November 12, exclusive coupons will be offered to shoppers for goods in multiple categories, including RC Toys, 3C Smart Tech, Tools, Auto & Moto, Electronics, Home Life, Fashion and Outdoor, along with Snap up Deals, Discount Over 2 Pcs, and Clearance sale items. If you want to grab the best bargains, do not miss these amazing deals.

As the peak of the sale period approaches, the $999,999 Allowance Rain will arrive seamlessly. Shoppers who pay with coupons from the Allowance Rain (they can be used in combination with other offers), can save up to $999.

Stage 2-VIP Early Access: 23 Nov 4PM - 25 Nov 4PM (UTC+8)

Banggood VIPs can enjoy VIP Early Access and purchase items at "the lowest prices" 48 hours in advance and obtain an exclusive VIP Shopping Allowance, which can be used immediately. In addition, Banggood VIPs can purchase best sellers at up to 50% off.

Click here to register and join Banggood VIP for exclusive offers.

Stage 3-Black Friday Sale: 25 Nov 4PM - 28 Nov 4PM (UTC+8)

During the 72 hours of the peak period, shoppers can snap up a limited number of goods at the most enticing discounts of the year with up to 70% off the original price. Don't forget to pay the balance in Stage one! Get your favorite items quickly by simply clicking on them.

Stage 4-Cyber Monday Sale: 28 Nov 4PM - 4 Dec 4PM

A $1,000,000 allowance will be set up for Cyber Monday Deals, and a limited number of super sales will be launched in each category.

Celebrating Black Friday with Tailored Activities in Local Markets

Banggood has established a long-term partnership with online payment provider Klarna. Starting from November 25, consumers can save $5 with Klarna Pay Later when the order amount exceeds $109 in Banggood Germany. Shoppers in Italy save $5 with Klarna Pay in 3 when the order amount exceeds $149.

In Banggood Middle East, a large number of flash sales will be launched every Friday starting from 12 Nov at 4PM (UTC+8), combined with Buy One Get One Free for select products as well as large coupons. Tabby, a new online payment partner, will provide an interest-free payment option to shoppers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain, allowing them to pay for purchases in up to four installments.

From 24 to 27 November, Banggood shoppers in Brazil may pay off a purchase in six interest-free payment installments via their credit cards, for purchases up to $850.

In the UK, the Netherlands and Australia, flash deals of top sellers will be launched for limited periods of time. Buyers may obtain 60% off for two items during select limited periods.

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home appliances, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

View original content:

SOURCE Banggood