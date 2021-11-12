GOOVIS Defines All-New Market Segment for Experiencing Multimedia

The brand of optical experts offers a new option for glasses wearers who want to enjoy immersive, glasses-free and cinema-like experience at home

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOVIS, the product brand of NED Optics, a technical leading company in the XR Head-Mounted Display (HMD) field, has created a new segment of visual devices. Different from many AR/VR HMDs on the market, GOOVIS HMDs are a series of portable personal cinema products that allow users to watch and enjoy videos without damaging their eyes or experiencing any dizziness. Supported by its patented optical technologies, GOOVIS HMDs not only provide an immersive, glasses-free and cinema-like experience for movie viewers and game players, but are also applicable for different industrial settings that require simulated training or remote control.

Experts in near-eye displays, the team behind GOOVIS is committed to producing premium quality products. This commitment extends to GOOVIS HMDs, where 'quality' is the primary product principle. Preventing short-sightedness, dizziness, or eye damage, the HMD features an ultra-high-definition screen - 2 x 0.71" Sony AMOLED micro-display, with only 1.5% distortion, 1920x1080 x2 resolution, and PPI 3147. The device ensures the highest clarity with a 42 PPD (pixel per degree), which is 100% higher than many other VR devices on the market.

Equipped with the company's optical technology that supports 300 degrees for hyperopia and 800 degrees for myopia, the HMD allows users to easily adjust the device for enjoying a clear and 3D stereoscopic viewing experience without glasses and with less strain on the eyes. The diopter adjustment range could be adjusted individually for the left or right eye with independent controls. In addition, the device itself is lightweight (only 200g), comfortable to wear, and very portable, marking it a better choice for clear and high-quality XR multimedia experiences at home or on the go.

Dr. Huajun Peng, Founder and CEO of NED Optics, began his journey to improve how people consume media after graduating from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2005. His work spans from television color management and AMOLED production to the design and manufacturing of microchips, and projector and near-field optics. Although the venture on the startup scene names him an entrepreneur, Dr. Peng prefers the term 'scientific researcher' as he believes technology to be the key defining feature of the company's success.

Speaking to the future of this industry, Dr. Peng said, "I believe that clarity will be the most important aspect of development in this space. Clarity essentially enables us to feel immersed in whatever we are experiencing and is therefore critical to the future of the whole extended reality (XR) industry."

Although visually, the GOOVIS HMD looks comparable to other HMDs on the market, it is an XR headset that supports the other technologies of VR, AR, and MR. Its in-built Android system is able to connect to traditional entertainment modules such as TVs, computers, game consoles, tablets, and drones through cable and Bluetooth. The device can also connect to Wi-Fi and features a remote control that provides a 2D or 3D cinema viewing experience anytime, anywhere.

"People always pursue a better experience of viewing; this is a major trend. Thanks to their properties and features, ultra-high-definition head-mounted display devices like GOOVIS HMD, will eventually make their way into millions of homes, similar to computers, TV, and mobile phones. This is also our goal." Said Dr. Peng.

About GOOVIS

GOOVIS, which means Good Vision, is a brand of NED Optics, a technical leading company in the XR Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) field. GOOVIS products can be used to view films and videos, play games, and can also be applied in industrial fields, such as simulated military training, remote control of autonomous vehicles, surgical training systems, myopia prevention and control, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with First Person View (FPV), live broadcast over 5G network, and other professional fields.

GOOVIS has found its way to satisfy customers in 60 countries and regions, including throughout Europe, America, Japan and Australia. GOOVIS scooped the German iF Design Award in 2018, the Good Design Award in Japan in 2018, and the Chinese Red Star Award in 2020.

