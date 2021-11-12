- Named 'Best For Vets' Employer by Military Times for second year in a row, moving up 29 spots

Peraton Recognized for Excellence in Employing Veterans - Named 'Best For Vets' Employer by Military Times for second year in a row, moving up 29 spots

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton has been recognized as a leading employer of military veterans by three distinguished organizations, advancing its mission to be the employer of choice for veterans, their families, and military supporters.

(PRNewsfoto/Peraton)

For the second year in a row, Peraton has been ranked as one of Military Times' Best For Vets: Employers. Military Times' list is the most comprehensive annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits, and support efforts.

Peraton's resources and efforts focused on veterans steadily expanded in 2021 as it grew to become a $7 billion organization. Peraton is now ranked #58, 29 slots higher than last year, highlighting its success as an employer of more than 3,350 veterans.

Peraton has also been awarded a HIRE Vets Gold Medallion by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in recognition of its "exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans."

According to DOL, "the HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. By meeting the criteria required for a Gold Medallion Award, Peraton Inc. demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace."

Finally, Peraton has been recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Since 2003, the list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

"As a company that supports the U.S. military's missions of consequence, we deeply appreciate and value the skills and experience veterans bring to Peraton," said Laila Salguero, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

"Veterans strengthen our workforce and make us a better company, which is why we are committed to hiring, training and retaining them so that their experience at Peraton is personally and professionally rewarding," said Salguero. "We are honored to be recognized this month by Military Times, the U.S. Department of Labor, and VIQTORY."

Earlier this year, Peraton launched the VALOR employee resource group, which is dedicated to creating an inclusive workforce and advancing Peraton's culture to attract, promote, and foster the development of a diverse veteran workforce. VALOR's executive sponsor is Mara Motherway, senior vice president, government and customer relations.

"Peraton and industry peers have long recognized the value of hiring veterans. Yet we also know hiring a veteran is just the first step. We must also enable our veterans to flourish and grow in our workforce," said Motherway, a retired U.S. Navy officer. "I'm honored to sponsor Peraton's VALOR employee group because ensuring a resilient support structure for our veterans where they can learn and grow from peers and allies is foundational to a successful transition."

Peraton is also:

The presenting sponsor of the 2021 Military Bowl, benefitting the USO

A U.S. Veterans Magazine Top Veteran Friendly Company

An Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) award recipient

Certified as a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer

A member of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce's Military and Veteran Affairs Executive Committee.

About Peraton

Peraton drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions and technologies that keep people safe and secure. Peraton serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies across the intelligence, space, cyber, defense, civilian, health, and state and local markets. Every day, our employees do the can't be done, solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com/News and follow Peraton on LinkedIn for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peraton