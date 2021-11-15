NowSecure Integrates with GitHub Actions for Developer-First Mobile App Security New NowSecure GitHub Action Empowers Developers to Ensure Security of Mobile Apps As They Build Them

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, today announced a new NowSecure GitHub Action to integrate mobile app security testing into mobile app developer workflows directly inside GitHub repos. Now developers can ensure the security and privacy of mobile apps as they build them to deliver high-quality, secure mobile app releases faster.

NowSecure Delivers World's First Dynamic Mobile AppSec Testing GitHub Action, Enabling Developer First Security

Join NowSecure and GitHub live at NowSecure Connect 2021 tomorrow (November 16-17, 2021) to learn more and see the new integrated NowSecure GitHub Action (register here ).

With more than 76 million developers, GitHub is the leading software development platform for millions of mobile app developers. As a recognized leader in mobile app security, NowSecure has delivered the first automated dynamic mobile app security testing solution integrated into GitHub Advanced Security's code scanning interface. The NowSecure Action for GitHub is now available in the GitHub Marketplace.

"Developers want to deliver innovative, high-quality mobile applications fast," said NowSecure CEO Alan Snyder. "This means they need a developer-first, easy-to-use and accurate mobile app security solution that integrates directly into their dev workflows. We are excited to partner with GitHub to ensure developers have a friction-free path to coding their mobile apps with security built-in."

The NowSecure Platform enables fast, automated security testing of mobile apps inside the developer workflow in both on-demand and continuous testing configuration options. Developers can request a mobile app security and privacy analysis at any time through the NowSecure GitHub Action and then receive detailed and accurate security issues directly into the GitHub Security tab as code scanning alerts. To speed developer remediation, all issues include rich developer detail including severity, priority, evidence, remediation instructions, code examples and links to Apple iOS and Google Android developer documentation. NowSecure Action for GitHub can test any Apple iOS or Google Android mobile app developed in any language or framework including Kotlin, Java, Swift, Objective-C, Apache Cordova, Flutter, Ionic, Java, jQueryMobile, Python, React Native, Xamarin and more. Click here to watch the new NowSecure Action for GitHub video.

The NowSecure GitHub Action is part of the world's most comprehensive suite for mobile app security including NowSecure Platform for continuous security testing in the development pipeline for DevSecOps, NowSecure Workstation kit for pen tester productivity, NowSecure Supply Chain Risk Management , NowSecure Pen Testing Services , and NowSecure Academy training courseware for dev and security teams. Built on a foundation of standards and automation, NowSecure empowers organizations to drive their success by delivering secure mobile apps faster and by continuously monitoring their mobile app supply chains for risk. Top mobile developers, mobile innovators, global businesses and agencies trust NowSecure to secure their mobile apps including AT&T, Caribou Coffee, iRobot, Uber, U.S. Dept of Justice and Zoom.

The NowSecure GitHub Action for mobile security testing is now available in the GitHub Marketplace . Register for NowSecure Connect 2021 to view the launch from NowSecure and GitHub on Tuesday November 16, 2021. See the video in action and learn more on the blog here .

About NowSecure

NowSecure is the standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company trusted by the world's most demanding organizations, most innovative mobile developers and most advanced security teams. NowSecure protects millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IoT, retail, hospitality, energy and government sectors. Only NowSecure delivers fully automated mobile app security and privacy testing software, mobile supply chain risk monitoring, expert mobile pen testing services, mobile security training courseware with the depth, speed, accuracy, and efficiency to meet modern business demands. NowSecure provides standards-based compliance testing for OWASP, NIAP, GDPR, CCPA, FINRA, FISMA, ioXt and numerous industry regulatory standards. With more than a dozen years of mobile-first, mobile-only experience, NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps, and privacy risks across the entire mobile app portfolio. As a trusted mobile security expert, NowSecure was positioned as the worldwide leader in two 2019 IDC MarketScapes for Mobile Application Security Testing, Mobile DevSecOps Trailblazer by Gartner in 2020, Deloitte Fast500 Winner in 2020, and TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor in 2021. www.nowsecure.com

