Passport welcomes Kino Becton as VP Government Relations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., November 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, a transportation software and payments company, is pleased to announce Kino Becton has been hired as the Vice President of Government Relations. In this role, Becton will be responsible for leading the Government Relations team and developing, leading, and executing strategy for the company. Becton brings nearly 20 years of government relations experience, having served as a congressional aide and in government and regulatory affairs at the state and local level for some of the country's largest utility companies.

"I'm pleased to announce the addition of Kino to our team as he fills a vital role focusing on connecting leadership with key policy, decision, and influence makers and will represent Passport's position while helping shape the mobility future of communities," said Marca Armstrong, Passport CMO.

Passport is trusted by more than 800 clients in North America to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The company's digital platform is the only end-to-end operating system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting and micro-mobility.

"Passport is a well-respected mobility leader. I'm looking forward to being a part of their growth by bringing my experience and knowledge of the government affairs field to build strong relationships with government leaders and policymakers throughout the U.S.," said Kino Becton, Passport's new vice president government relations.

To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

