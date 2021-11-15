TUMS® Provides #TUMSworthy Holiday Hacks for Heartburn Inducing Moments this Thanksgiving with the Help of Comedian Ronny Chieng Leading Heartburn Relief Brand Teams Up with Chieng to Help Americans Laugh Off Potential Mishaps this Holiday Season

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) (NYSE: GSK) – This Thanksgiving, bring more holiday cheer and less heartburn fear to the table. As friends and family come back together again to celebrate this holiday season, TUMS®, America's #1 heartburn brand, is partnering with comedian and actor Ronny Chieng (@ronnychieng) to provide #TUMSworthyHolidayHacks on Twitter in response to consumers' burning questions as they navigate gatherings with friends and family after scaled down festivities last year. After all, with many having taken a few recent holidays off from hosting, some helpful hacks, with a side of both comedic and heartburn relief, will help everyone get through the season.

"They say laughter is the best medicine, and I'm excited to team up with TUMS® to provide some relief to anyone who needs it this Thanksgiving, and maybe even a helpful hint or two," says Ronny Chieng. "Nothing brings people together like food and fun, and after a couple holidays spent apart, let's make this holiday season the most enjoyable one yet."

From November 23 through November 25, consumers can ask Ronny their most burning holiday questions by tweeting @TUMSofficial on Twitter in exchange for tips, tricks, or just some help lightening the mood. Did you burn the turkey? Is the dinner conversation steaming up, or perhaps there's awkward silence? Need help talking to your teenage guests? Ronny will tweet back to guide consumers through any discomfort the day may bring.

"Any holiday season is full of #TUMSworthy moments, or moments that are worth the burn, but after a few years where the holidays have looked very different for many, the anticipation and expectations are higher than ever," says Amy Sharon, Director at TUMS®. "Even when things inevitably don't go as planned, we will be there with the relief Americans need to keep the festivities going and the laughs coming so they can enjoy their holidays to the fullest."

The initiative is the latest installment in the brand's efforts to help consumers enjoy the most anticipated occasions of the year without the fear of heartburn. Most recently, the brand introduced the TUMS® Autoburn, a road trip highlighting and supporting some of the best and spiciest family-owned restaurants across the country, unveiled in time for July 4 celebrations. Now, to welcome this holiday season, TUMS® is continuing to provide relief in more ways than one.

About TUMS®

TUMS® Antacid Tablets go to work in seconds for delicious, chewable heartburn relief. Featuring the active ingredient calcium carbonate, these chewable antacid tablets provide heartburn, sour stomach and acid indigestion relief, as well as upset stomach relief associated with these symptoms. TUMS® antacid tablets are the #1 recommended adult antacid brand by doctors, pharmacists and OBGYNs. As America's #1 antacid and trusted as a heartburn medicine for 90 years, TUMS® is fully supported with a satisfaction guarantee.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

